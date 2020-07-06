Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

After the excitement surrounding the signing of Cam Newton last week, things have been back to normal around Foxborough – which means it was very quiet around the Fourth of July holiday break. Other than Newton, not much to report on as training camp beckons later this month.

ESPN.com draws some similarities between the arrival of Newton and the acquisition of Randy Moss back in 2007. Speaking of Newton, The Eagle Tribune has a column describing Bill Belichick’s acquisition as theft.

MassLive.com provides a list of five undrafted rookies who have a shot to crack the roster.

Albert Breer writes about the need for the NFL and NFLPA to come together on additional coronavirus protocols soon in order for the season to get underway.

The Athletic offers up 22 leftovers from their look at the Patriots rookies.