Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Monday, Aug 10, 2020 07:46 AM

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media breaks down new Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson, who the team acquired over the weekend from Detroit for a conditional seventh-round pick. Jackson fits the kind of physical press corner mold the Patriots have their radar centered on in recent years. As NESN writes, Pats fans had a lot of fun with his name.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian talks with some former players about how Bill Belichick and Cam Newton will get along. Meanwhile Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal writes that the quarterback competition in camp is about to heat up.

Tom E. Curran dives into how Josh McDaniels might tap into Cam Newton's strengths to re-make the Patriots offense.

For those looking for a little blast from the past, the Boston Globe is posting some of their Patriots coverage from history and today they have a report from Harold Kaese on the Boston Patriots inaugural season.

In case you missed them, here are some of Sunday's great rundowns, leading with the must-read Mike Reiss notes, Ryan Hannable's Sunday 7, and Steve Balestrieri's quick hits piece.

