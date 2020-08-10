Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media breaks down new Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson, who the team acquired over the weekend from Detroit for a conditional seventh-round pick. Jackson fits the kind of physical press corner mold the Patriots have their radar centered on in recent years. As NESN writes, Pats fans had a lot of fun with his name.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian talks with some former players about how Bill Belichick and Cam Newton will get along. Meanwhile Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal writes that the quarterback competition in camp is about to heat up.

Tom E. Curran dives into how Josh McDaniels might tap into Cam Newton's strengths to re-make the Patriots offense.