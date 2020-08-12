Official website of the New England Patriots

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Aug 12, 2020 at 06:54 AM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots are moving into Phase 2 today and Patriots.com will have exclusive coverage live from practice. Be sure to head over to Patriots.com at 10am as the team moves from a conditioning phase into more of an OTA-type scenario.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media has a full breakdown of what fans might expect from Lamar Miller and how it might be a signal of what the team has in store for us on offense this season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic takes a closer look at Sony Michel after the arrival of the new running back and says he's going to be in for a tough fight once he comes off PUP.

The team announced on Tuesday that Brandon King would be moving to the Reserve/PUP list meaning he'll be unavailable for the first six weeks of the seaosn. PatsPulpit's Bernd Buchmasser breaks it down, as it gives King extra time to rehab from a torn quad and the team some roster flexibility when it comes to cuts. The Pulpits Taylor Kyles takes a deep dive on how the team might go about replacing the versatile Patrick Chung on the field.

Stan Grossfeld of the Boston Globe found out how Dont'a Hightower used some Patriots history to help get his fiancee through labor.

All three of the Patriots starting interior offensive linemen come in in PFF's rankings in the top-20.

If you're looking for a fun and easy way to build your own roster check out PatsFans.com's PatsPicker!

