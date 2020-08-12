Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

The Patriots are moving into Phase 2 today and Patriots.com will have exclusive coverage live from practice. Be sure to head over to Patriots.com at 10am as the team moves from a conditioning phase into more of an OTA-type scenario.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media has a full breakdown of what fans might expect from Lamar Miller and how it might be a signal of what the team has in store for us on offense this season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic takes a closer look at Sony Michel after the arrival of the new running back and says he's going to be in for a tough fight once he comes off PUP.

The team announced on Tuesday that Brandon King would be moving to the Reserve/PUP list meaning he'll be unavailable for the first six weeks of the seaosn. PatsPulpit's Bernd Buchmasser breaks it down, as it gives King extra time to rehab from a torn quad and the team some roster flexibility when it comes to cuts. The Pulpits Taylor Kyles takes a deep dive on how the team might go about replacing the versatile Patrick Chung on the field.

Stan Grossfeld of the Boston Globe found out how Dont'a Hightower used some Patriots history to help get his fiancee through labor.

All three of the Patriots starting interior offensive linemen come in in PFF's rankings in the top-20.