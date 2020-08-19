Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Training camp is rolling along in Foxborough as the Patriots continue their work on the practice field. Through the first week there has been little to no indication as to the identity of the next quarterback with Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton splitting the reps up somewhat evenly during that time.
ESPN.com wonders if Bill Belichick would do something rather unconventional during this rather unconventional season: use a platoon system at quarterback. The Boston Herald notes Stidham's three picks in practice as well as Newton's solid day. The Athletic has its practice breakdown and wonders how Stidham will respond. NBC Sports Boston looks at things along the same lines and offers some other nuggets from practice. Boston Sports Journal wraps up Tuesday work as well. WEEI.com looks at the play of the quarterbacks in its practice rundown also.
The Boston Globe notes Julian Edelman’s early departure from Tuesday's practice. The Boston Herald has Damien Harris looking to carve out a role, perhaps even a starting job. They've also been impressed by the early work of rookie Kyle Dugger. Dugger has impressed Devin McCourty as well. Boston.com has a slimmed down N’Keal Harry looking for a Year 2 jump.