Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Aug 19 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM
Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Aug 19, 2020 at 08:24 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20200819_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

Training camp is rolling along in Foxborough as the Patriots continue their work on the practice field. Through the first week there has been little to no indication as to the identity of the next quarterback with Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton splitting the reps up somewhat evenly during that time.

ESPN.com wonders if Bill Belichick would do something rather unconventional during this rather unconventional season: use a platoon system at quarterback. The Boston Herald notes Stidham's three picks in practice as well as Newton's solid day. The Athletic has its practice breakdown and wonders how Stidham will respond. NBC Sports Boston looks at things along the same lines and offers some other nuggets from practice. Boston Sports Journal wraps up Tuesday work as well. WEEI.com looks at the play of the quarterbacks in its practice rundown also.

The Boston Globe notes Julian Edelman’s early departure from Tuesday's practice. The Boston Herald has Damien Harris looking to carve out a role, perhaps even a starting job. They've also been impressed by the early work of rookie Kyle Dugger. Dugger has impressed Devin McCourty as well. Boston.com has a slimmed down N’Keal Harry looking for a Year 2 jump.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth
news

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/30: Gilmore cracks top 10
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/30: Gilmore cracks top 10

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Unfiltered Notebook 8/19: Undrafted veteran receivers impressing

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

Depth Perception: Offensive Line

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/19

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Patriots News Blitz 8/19: QBs remain in the spotlight

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Advertising