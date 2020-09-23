Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

Jeff Howe of The Athletic kicks things off today by figuring out what a new contract from the Patriots for Cam Newton might look like. It's a good bet plenty of Patriots fans are now hoping this isn't a one-and-done with the talented quarterback. Ben Volin's film study confirms that Newton can sling it.

Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe takes a closer look at Damiere Byrd, who had a bit of a breakout game against the Seahawks, success that he can connect back to his experiences with Cam Newton as a rookie in 2015.

Eric Rueb of the Providence Journal breaks down Nick Folk's struggles, missing two field goals in his first two games of the season.

Greg Bedard gives his in-depth breakdown of the Seahawks game with Cam Newton and Kyle Dugger earning high praise. Evan Lazar of CLNS has his own breakdown, focusing on Cam Newton. PatsPulpit's Bernd Buchmasser comes to a similar conclusion about Kyle Dugger in his film review.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI dives into N'Keal Harry's breakout game against the Seahawks and wonders how his impact might change the dynamics at the receiver position.