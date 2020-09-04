Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick Video Conference Call Fri Sep 04 | 08:18 AM - 09:05 AM
Patriots News Blitz 9/4: Final 53-man roster projections

Sep 04, 2020 at 08:27 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Happy Friday! The Patriots have one more practice today before the 53-man roster cutdown tomorrow. Access will include Bill Belichick's press conference in the morning and then Webex interviews with the new Patriots captains this afternoon.

Here's every thing you need to know before the initial 2020 roster is set!

Bern Buchmasser puts together a final 53-man roster projection for PatsPulpit. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal has his 53-man roster with the new rules for the practice squad and IR taking center stage. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal has his final 53-man roster as does NESN's Doug Kyed.

Evan Lazar of CLNS takes a look at how the Patriots offense might look with Cam Newton reportedly being named the team's starter and also gives his final 53-man roster.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald dives in on Jermaine Eluemunor, who felt like he got too comfortable early in his career and is now committed to leaving it all out on the field every day.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald lists off the many challenges the Patriots will face putting together the roster this season.

Zach Cox of NESN has more on the connection between Lamar Miller and James White and Sony Michel.

