Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

Sep 07, 2020 at 09:16 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots were busy over the weekend, first letting go of 24 players and then brining back 16 of them to work on the practice squad. In addition to those personnel moves, the team was busy practicing and preparing for next weekend's opener against Miami.

MassLive.com says N'Keal Harry is wiping the slate clean as he sets out on Year 2. The Providence Journal says Harry is healthy and ready to go. In more positive news involving players who have been banged up this summer, The ProJo also says Sony Michel is heading in the right direction.

ESPN.com has an account of that conversation where Cam Newton called his relationship with Bill Belichick "a match made in heaven."

A day after cutting the roster down to the league-mandated 53, the Patriots brought back 16 of those players to their initial practice squad. The Athletic says many of those players were standouts in camp and offer unusual potential. The Patriots didn’t claim or lose any players on waivers.

The Boston Sports Journal provides an updated depth chart following the weekend’s moves.

The Eagle-Tribune says that Tom Brady’s exit could mean a bump for the Patriots receivers. There are still some roster questions that remain at kicker and receiver.

