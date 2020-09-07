Patriots News Blitz 9/7: Harry looking for clean start

The Patriots were busy over the weekend, first letting go of 24 players and then brining back 16 of them to work on the practice squad. In addition to those personnel moves, the team was busy practicing and preparing for next weekend's opener against Miami.
MassLive.com says N'Keal Harry is wiping the slate clean as he sets out on Year 2. The Providence Journal says Harry is healthy and ready to go. In more positive news involving players who have been banged up this summer, The ProJo also says Sony Michel is heading in the right direction.
ESPN.com has an account of that conversation where Cam Newton called his relationship with Bill Belichick "a match made in heaven."
A day after cutting the roster down to the league-mandated 53, the Patriots brought back 16 of those players to their initial practice squad. The Athletic says many of those players were standouts in camp and offer unusual potential. The Patriots didn’t claim or lose any players on waivers.
The Boston Sports Journal provides an updated depth chart following the weekend’s moves.
The Eagle-Tribune says that Tom Brady’s exit could mean a bump for the Patriots receivers. There are still some roster questions that remain at kicker and receiver.