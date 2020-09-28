Patriots played for James White in Sunday's win 

Fellow running back Sony Michel echoed that sentiment.

"I can speak for myself, thinking about him a lot, texting him, making sure he's good, staying high spirits. The rest of the backs I believe did the same thing. We all kind of came together and played hard," Michel said. "That's what James White do. He doesn't complain, he go to work every day. He's one of those guys that I'm sure you hear those things all the time, but it's who he is.

Julian Edelman said with White being the man and teammate he is, they wanted to fight for him the way they all know he would fight.

"One of our brothers is hurt. It puts a lot of things in perspective. With James White being the man he is – an outstanding guy on the field, in locker room, off the field – to go through what he's gone through this last week, our thoughts and prayers have been with him," Edelman said. "It did give us motivation to go out there and play for him because you know for a fact that the kind of guy that James White is, if something like that happened to one of us, he would do the same thing. It's been a tough, a real tough situation."

Matthew Slater said it is times like this that give perspective about life beyond football, and they are doing what they can to support White and his family from afar.

"We certainly were playing for James and not just James, his entire family. This has been a difficult week for all of us ... Certainly, for us as a team, it brings perspective," Slater said. "It brings perspective beyond the game of football and understanding that life is such a fragile thing and anything can happen at any point in time that totally changes your life, people you love changes their lives. We look forward to James getting back so we can just support him, put our arms around him and let him know that we love him."

Devin McCourty said his absence was felt in the locker room, but right now, his teammates need to step up for him and support him.