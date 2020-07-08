Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 05:30 PM

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Cam Newton is officially a Patriot.

When the news of the deal broke on Sunday night, Patriots fans, players and people around the NFL took to social media to react. Let's just say the eye emojis were abundant.

Devin and Jason McCourty shared their reaction almost in real time, as the news broke just before recording their weekly "Double Coverage" podcast.

"I'm excited. Bill always says it -- the goal to be a good team is to have as many good players as possible," Jason said. "Cam Newton's a former MVP of this league, played in a Super Bowl -- that caliber of a player -- so I think the better players we have in our locker room, the better we're going to be able to go out there and perform as a team."

The McCourtys weren't alone in their excitement. From his new teammates to former teammates, it seemed like folks around the league had quite a few thoughts about the signing.

Check out what they had to say.

