Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam Newton is officially a Patriot.

When the news of the deal broke on Sunday night, Patriots fans, players and people around the NFL took to social media to react. Let's just say the eye emojis were abundant.

Devin and Jason McCourty shared their reaction almost in real time, as the news broke just before recording their weekly "Double Coverage" podcast.

"I'm excited. Bill always says it -- the goal to be a good team is to have as many good players as possible," Jason said. "Cam Newton's a former MVP of this league, played in a Super Bowl -- that caliber of a player -- so I think the better players we have in our locker room, the better we're going to be able to go out there and perform as a team."

The McCourtys weren't alone in their excitement. From his new teammates to former teammates, it seemed like folks around the league had quite a few thoughts about the signing.