Patriots players, celebrity fans react to Deflategate ruling

Patriots Nation has been rejoicing today, ever since the announcement that Tom Brady's four-game suspension had been nullified in federal court. Lots of Tom's teammates turned to social media to weigh in on the ruling, as did a slew of celebrity fans, including Maria Menounos, John Krasinski and Donnie Wahlberg. Here's what they had to say.
https://www.facebook.com/JulianEdelman/photos/a.134651546575872.12777.128950643812629/956506307723721/?type=1&theater
https://instagram.com/p/7LB_c-OK8z/?taken-by=jgray84
https://twitter.com/johnkrasinski/status/639482447952941056 \