Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Dec 15, 2020 at 02:09 PM
medium_icon
Julia Pagliarulo

Staff

lights

With the weather getting colder and the holiday season officially here, several Patriots players and their families got in on the festive cheer.

Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Shaq Mason, Matthew Slater and recently retired longtime Patriot Benjamin Watson enjoyed some safe and merry family fun at the Magic of Lights drive-through experience. The holiday lights, hosted by Gillette Stadium through Jan. 2, features dazzling themed light displays using the latest in LED technology and digital animations.

The McCourty, Mason, Slater and Watson families got into the holiday spirt from the safety of their own cars, navigating the 1.5 mile experience and enjoying favorites like the stunning Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and Night Before Christmas. The contact-free and socially distanced event allowed each player to enjoy the timeless tradition of holiday lights safely with their families.

Check out how the players and their families experienced the holly jolly atmosphere through their social media.

slater fam
Photo courtesy of Matthew Slater
mccourty lights
Photo courtesy of @mccourtytwins/Instagram

Looking to take in some holiday magic of your own this season? Tickets for Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium are still available for select dates.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick Foundation gives away $440,000 in grants and scholarships 

The Bill Belichick Foundation announced its 2020 scholarship and grant recipients. 
news

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

J.J. Taylor chose Stomp Out Bullying as an attempt to help kids going through hard times. 
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

Shilique Calhoun is using My Cause, My Cleats to encourage conversation around mental health.
news

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Explaining what Devin McCourty means to New England goes far beyond football. 
news

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

The short week for the Patriots means a homecoming of sorts for Matthew Slater. 
news

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

The two Boston all-stars swapped jerseys in mutual appreciation. 
news

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

Devin McCourty shared the personal and touching reason why he knew he was destined for the end zone. 
news

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

If this isn't a victory Monday mood, we don't know what is.
news

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Patriots can't contain excitement after Gunner Olszewski's breakout game against the Chargers. 
news

New Berlin Patriots fan club enthusiasm grows even more with German players' successes

The New Berlin Patriots have been a solid fan club for nearly 15 years. 
news

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

The lists were released on Tuesday, and Patriots fans will notice a familiar face. 

Latest News

Bill Belichick Foundation gives away $440,000 in grants and scholarships 

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

Unfiltered Notebook 12/14: Bailey winning hidden yardage battle

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

Bill Belichick Statement on Ray Perkins

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Los Angeles Rams Postgame Quotes 12/10

Advertising