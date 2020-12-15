Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

With the weather getting colder and the holiday season officially here, several Patriots players and their families got in on the festive cheer.

Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Shaq Mason, Matthew Slater and recently retired longtime Patriot Benjamin Watson enjoyed some safe and merry family fun at the Magic of Lights drive-through experience. The holiday lights, hosted by Gillette Stadium through Jan. 2, features dazzling themed light displays using the latest in LED technology and digital animations.

The McCourty, Mason, Slater and Watson families got into the holiday spirt from the safety of their own cars, navigating the 1.5 mile experience and enjoying favorites like the stunning Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and Night Before Christmas. The contact-free and socially distanced event allowed each player to enjoy the timeless tradition of holiday lights safely with their families.