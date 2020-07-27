Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Locks: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham

Bubble: Brian Hoyer

In the Mix: None

ANALYSIS: For the first time in two decades, there's intrigue surrounding the entire quarterback depth chart. Ever since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs, the conventional wisdom had been that second-year veteran Jarrett Stidham would enter training camp as the nominal starter, with longtime NFL vet Brian Hoyer (now in his third stint with New England) looking ever so closely over his shoulder.

Recent developments have altered that calculus, however, as former NFL MVP Cam Newton has entered the equation. Despite an injury history that has cost him significant playing time the past couple of years, Newton is still such a talented, experienced QB that it's hard to envision him in anything but a starting role. Of course, that's what training camp and the preseason is for, and I fully expect Stidham to get his opportunities as well.

And that's certainly how I'm expecting the competition to unfold throughout this coming training camp and preseason. Regardless, it seems fairly safe to assume that both of these men will be on the roster in one form or another come opening day. Where that leaves Hoyer, though, is another question. New England could very well keep three QBs on the active roster, but in recent years, it's been more common to see just two of them during the regular season. The Patriots clearly like Hoyer, or else he wouldn't have been brought back for his third stint with the team.