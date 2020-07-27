Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Jul 28 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM
Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 02:53 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-qb-snapshot

Locks: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham

Bubble: Brian Hoyer

In the Mix: None

ANALYSIS: For the first time in two decades, there's intrigue surrounding the entire quarterback depth chart. Ever since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Bucs, the conventional wisdom had been that second-year veteran Jarrett Stidham would enter training camp as the nominal starter, with longtime NFL vet Brian Hoyer (now in his third stint with New England) looking ever so closely over his shoulder.

Recent developments have altered that calculus, however, as former NFL MVP Cam Newton has entered the equation. Despite an injury history that has cost him significant playing time the past couple of years, Newton is still such a talented, experienced QB that it's hard to envision him in anything but a starting role. Of course, that's what training camp and the preseason is for, and I fully expect Stidham to get his opportunities as well.

And that's certainly how I'm expecting the competition to unfold throughout this coming training camp and preseason. Regardless, it seems fairly safe to assume that both of these men will be on the roster in one form or another come opening day. Where that leaves Hoyer, though, is another question. New England could very well keep three QBs on the active roster, but in recent years, it's been more common to see just two of them during the regular season. The Patriots clearly like Hoyer, or else he wouldn't have been brought back for his third stint with the team.

The situation remains fluid, but appears a bit more stable with Newton now in Foxborough.

MORE POSITION SNAPSHOTS

Related Content

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff
news

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

After some significant departures this offseason, the Patriots have determined their coaching staff for the 2020 season.
Report: Patriots trim roster to 80
news

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots get their roster in order the day as training camp prepares to open.
NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games
news

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

The league and players wrap up negotiations to navigate the upcoming football season.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the special teams.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.
Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21
news

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Here's a breakdown of all the Patriots player rankings in Madden '21.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

Latest News

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Patriots release nine players

Patriots release nine players

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Advertising