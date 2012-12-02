Patriots Postgame Quotes - 12/2/2012

CB Kyle Arrington

(On where does the team go from here? Is the #1 seed in the AFC a goal)

"You always want to win your division and the #1 seed is something you aim for afterwards. It is beneficial and crucial. You get some time off but we still have a few games and now it's all about Houston at this point."

(On how important is clinching the division in the first week of December)

"We still have ways to go. We have some few games left with some very good opponents. We have to take it one game at a time."

(On the goals coming into the game today)

"Definitely run the ball and stop the other players. Always talking about the team being a physical team and we did a good job especially in the offense. They did a good job running the ball and getting the field goal late for us to make it a two score game. We are talking about being a physical defense and we will look at the film and try to get better from here."

QB Tom Brady

(On the win today)

"That wasn't ugly, that was a great win. They made it tough on us, no question about it and I thought we fought hard. We made some critical plays when we needed to, we knew it was going to be tough, and it was. They played really well and challenged us every single play. We made some plays when we needed to so it was a great win."

(On Wes Welker and Stevan Ridley)

"Those two guys have had great years but we've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys and we're going to need to continue to have that. Coach said the season starts now so we're 1-0 when we need to be."

(On their last drive)

"It was good execution. I thought that we did a good job making some critical plays when we needed to. The running game was huge, I thought the running backs ran really hard, protected the ball and got some great blocking up front. It's what we needed at that time. It's a very good run defense, a good group of linebackers, they're physical and they rush the passer and they really made it tough on us today."

(On his relationship with Wes Welker)

"He's an unbelievable player, and teammate and friend. Nothing that he does ever surprises me. He expects the best out of himself every single day and that's what he brings to practice and what he brings to the games. We couldn't be in this situation without him so I'm glad he's on our team and not the Dolphins."

(On the season starting now)

"This is when the best teams really start to separate themselves. Your depth is challenged, your mental toughness is challenged, fighting through the bumps and bruises of a long season is a challenge and getting contributions from a lot of people is a challenge. That's what you need this time of year. You have to continue to get better and better and better and string games together and string practices together so when you need it the most you have it in the bank."

(On not letting themselves look ahead)

"It's easy, I think we're a long ways from that and you can't play in that game without improvement in December. The month of November and December is when that's really important. I think we've done that, we keep working hard, we listen to our coaching and we've won some great games here in the last six weeks."

(On Rob Gronkowski)

"He hates being out. He's as competitive as anybody so it's hard to really match what he's able to do for us offensively, but the guys who have been in there have done a great job. They've really stepped up to the challenge. No one was quite sure what was going to happen and how we were going to react because it was the first time that he's been out but the guys have responded well. We need to continue that, we've got as tough a game as we've played all year coming up next Monday night."

(On winning another division title)

"It was great and to be 5-0 in the division is a pretty good mark against teams that always play us tough. We've had some tough teams against the Bills, the first game against the Bills was tough through the third quarter, it was tough against the Jets in overtime and obviously tough today. That's what it takes, you've got to beat the teams in your division, we're 5-0 and we've got a huge game coming up."

(On their field position today)

"We got great field position today. The defense got some big turnovers for us in their scoring area. We didn't necessarily convert as often as we'd like but those are important points. It's nice to put some points on the board. I wish they would have all been touchdowns but we've got to execute better in order to do that."

(On how tough the game was today)

"The last three times we've been down here in December we've lost so that tells you it's challenging to play down here this time of year. The crowd was into it, they were into it so it's not supposed to be easy. It wasn't today and I thought they played really well, they played really well defensively and competed their butts off, and so did we and that's what it came down to in the end."

TE Aaron Hernandez

(On if he learns from the wide receivers on the team)

"Definitely, I've learned stuff from a lot of players, especially receivers. Wes (Welker) is one to watch because he does it the right way and his performance every week shows what he can do so why not look up to someone like that."

(On how it feels to win the division)

"It feels good, we still have a long way to go, keep pushing but it's good to enjoy this right now."

(On the effectiveness of the four minute offense on the final drive of the game)

"We came through in the air, and (Stevan) Ridley, he's a tough back running well, and we just kept fighting and finished the game off how we are supposed to."

(On the lack of celebration after winning the division)

"We still have a long ways to go and we have a bigger goal than this. This is a start but we gotta keep going."

(On if he felt like he was a little off after dropping a pass early in the game)

"No, it's just frustrating at the time. You just want to make plays, especially just getting back into the groove, but drops happen and as a player you just have to forget about it and come back stronger."

(On if he feels back after making a spinning catch during the game)

"Once you get a few catches back in it you get that confidence back, but sometimes you lose a little confidence dropping some balls, but like I said, you gotta come back strong after a drop and keep playing."

(On how his ankle is)

"It's good."

LB Jerod Mayo

(On how it feels to clinch the division today)

"It feels good. You know, we're going to enjoy this win, you know, but at the same time it's time to move forward and change the page."

(On that third down play that resulted in a sack)

"It was just the call by the coaching staff and it came at the right time."

(On whether the third down sack was a delayed blitz)

"Yeah, a little bit of a delay."

(On how often he has done that this season)

"In practice, I do it all the time. If the time comes, if you get the right look then we'll call it, so every once in a while."

(On whether 'rare' would be a good description)

"Yeah."

(On how he feels the defense is playing at this stage in the season)

"Obviously there is things that we could do better, but we're getting the balls off the grass, trying to turn over the ball, trying to steal possessions…we still have a lot of work to do in the run game, in the pass game, getting off the field on third down, but we're heading in the right direction."

(On whether he feels that third down was a positive for them today)

"Oh, I didn't see what the final numbers were, but we got off the field in crucial situations. So especially coming out the half, playing strong when our offense was giving them the ball to get the ball back and forth a little bit, but it turned out good."

(On whether the defense takes pride to win a game where there was not a point scored)

"Oh definitely, but as a team, as the Patriots, we always say 'if the score is two to zero or 98 to 97, if that score is even possible, then we'll take it.'"

(On whether winning the AFC ever gets old)

"It never gets old. It never gets old going against a great group of teams, you know, in Buffalo, the Jets and the Dolphins. Like I said we're going to enjoy this one, but we have other goals for the season."

RB Stevan Ridley

(On winning the AFC East Championship)

"It's a tremendous goal for us to accomplish. We came out with a victory today to clinch the AFC East and we're happy. We still have to keep working and keep grinding it out, but today we are going to keep working."

(On the game plan and running the ball well in the second half)

"The game plan was awesome. I love our coaches. I love what they do for us every Sunday and we just have to come out here and execute. You know it was a tough battle. They didn't want to just give it to us. We had to go out there and play for it and that's what we did today."

(On what the offense talked about on the last drive that helped them run the ball better)

"It was just play-calling. It was time to lock in and go ahead and move the ball on the ground. Our offensive line they battled hard. They worked all day and they just kept fighting. That's all you can ask of an offensive line is to just keep fighting until the very end. You see how football goes. The last drive it finally opened up for us and we found a way on a great run defense."

(On what are the team goals moving forward)

"To win. We just need to keep winning and if we keep winning good things will come to us."

WR Wes Welker

(On approaching joining Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison with his 4th 100 catch season in his career)

"Anytime your name is mentioned with a guy like Jerry Rice or Marvin Harrison, that is a compliment."

(On why he always plays so well against the Dolphins)

"I don't know. I just go out there and try to do my job. That's pretty much it. I want to have good games against everybody. This is no different."

(On if he still feels disrespected in the league despite his success)

"I don't know. I don't think about it or anything like that. I just go out there and do my job to the best of my ability."

(On what the AFC East Championship means to him)

"It means something. I guess you get kind of spoiled at times. It's kinda just another hat and t-shirt, but they are not easy to come by. You just go out there and try to play well and do the things we do. I think you do get spoiled a little bit with the things we do, but I'll take them as they come."

LB Tracy White

(On how the victory feels clinching the division in the first week of December)

"It feels pretty good, but we still got a long way to go and we got to see these guys once again, but getting this victory Monday feels pretty good."

(On what tactics to use to become #1 seed in the AFC)

"We just got to keep playing. We got a tough schedule ahead and we've got to just keep playing. We've got to make the corrections on what we did in this game, what we did wrong in this game. I guess we will probably look at film on this team and then move on to who we play next week."

(On what things you will change up to improve for next week)

"It's up to the coaches what to do. We just capitalized off our mistakes, focus on our mistakes and execute next time and do a little better."

DL Vince Wilfork

(On if he expected a tough game)

"Absolutely. We knew this team was going to be tough. I said it before earlier in this week, this team is five and six but they shouldn't be. They're a lot better. They're five-six at the time at the time so we knew we had our hands full coming down here to in South Florida playing against these guys. No matter what the records or stats say, we knew they were going to come out fighting. They gave us what we knew they were going to give us. We knew it was going to be pretty tough coming out here so think everybody kept their composure, stayed poised through the ups and downs. Never got too high, never got too low. We knew they were going to make a run at some point. We knew they were going to make a couple plays at some point. We knew we just had to counter that and just get back to playing good fundamental football if that happened. I think we just stuck together, played well. In certain situations we played well and it helped us a lot today."

(On why the win isn't a bigger celebration winning the division)

"Move on in stride. We know we accomplished something but in the grand scheme of things, we still have a long season to play. Still upcoming wins are going to be very tough starting with Houston. We know how important it is to get back on track and stay grounded. Continue to push forward one game at a time. So that's what we're doing."

(On recovering a fumble and giving the ball to his wife)

"Absolutely. Every ball I get, she gets. It's not mine. I make plays for her. She was excited, I was excited, the team was excited. This defense, we've done a real good job around here of getting turnovers. We had a couple on the ground today but we didn't give it to them. We played the way we wanted to play. It's always good to get them and I was just at the right place at the right time and I was pretty excited about it."

(On if winning the division doesn't matter if the Patriots don't win the Super Bowl)

"That's so far out of reach right now, the Super Bowl. We still have a long season left and that's the last thing on our mind is the Super Bowl. It's started today with the Dolphins. Coming here, we knew what was at stake. We clinched up the division today. We came here and took care of that. But, now we have Houston coming to town. A very, very, very good team. One of the best teams in the NFL. We going to keep it one game at a time. Whatever happens at the end of the season, happens. But, we're not even thinking about it, talking about playoffs and Super Bowl. It's a one game season for us right now.