Patriots, Revolution, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to Fill 30,000 Backpacks for Military Children

Aug 04, 2021 at 01:37 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (August 4, 2021) – The New England Patriots Foundation, New England Revolution Charitable Foundation and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF) are teaming up to support military children's back-to-school success. Through Operation Backpack, 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be donated to military families across the region. 

"We are excited to once again team with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation for Operation Backpack," said Josh Kraft, president, Kraft Family Philanthropies. "With students set to return to the classrooms this fall, we want to make sure that they are put in a position to succeed. With the support of our fans, 30,000 students will be well-equipped for the upcoming school year." 

"School supplies can be a significant cost, especially for junior enlisted personnel and those with multiple children in the home who may be struggling to meet basic needs," said Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. "Military children often face moving multiple times and changing schools or having a parent deploy. We are proud to partner with the Patriots, Revolution, Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Stores to provide military children with the basic tools needed to participate in school. It is just one small way to show them they are supported by the community."

Ocean State Job Lot has generously donated backpacks and over the next several weeks, MMSF will accept donations for new school supplies. Those interested in making a donation are encouraged to visit patriots.com/backpacks to support the effort. All donations must be received by Friday, August 13.

