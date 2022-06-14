Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers and Raiders this summer.

Jun 14, 2022 at 02:41 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

panthers-loc-wm-silverman
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots released the opening schedule for their 2022 training camp and included in the announcement is confirmation that the team will hold joint practices with both the Panthers and Raiders this summer.

In a change, the Pats will first face the Giants this preseason, their usual final opponent of the summer and a team that they held joint practices with last year. Instead, the team will now jump right into their first game against New York before welcoming the Panthers to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on August 16 and 17 for some competitive practice sessions against a foreign opponent.

The team will then be heading to Vegas to practice with Josh McDaniels' team the following week with dates that have yet to be announced.

There will be plenty for fans in Foxborough to take in during the sessions against the Panthers, as joint practices offer an upfront seat to a competitive set of practices with extended periods of situational work. Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore should provide some exciting plays that test the Patriots and help prepare them for the regular season.

With open practice access scheduled to end after the sessions with Carolina, access to the sessions in Vegas is less clear. The two teams will also meet on December 18, in a rare occurrence of teams meeting in the preseason and then meeting again in the regular season. With a loaded roster that now includes Davante Adams, along with former Patriots Chandler Jones and Brandon Bolden, there will be plenty of intrigue when the teams get together.

Recent Patriot joint practice history

  • 2021 - Eagles, Giants
  • 2020 - None
  • 2019 - Lions, Titans
  • 2018 - None
  • 2017 - Jaguars, Texans (at Greenbriar)
  • 2016 - Saints, Bears
  • 2015 - Saints (at Greenbriar)
  • 2014 - Washington, Eagles

