Patriots sign DB Leonard Johnson; Sign LB Eric Martin to practice squad

Johnson, 25, was released from Tampa Bay's injured reserve list on Dec. 3, 2015. The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tampa Bay out of Iowa State in 2012. He has played in 48 NFL games with 17 starts and has registered 139 total tackles, five interceptions for 128 yards with two touchdowns, 20 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, on fumble recovery and nine special teams tackles.

Martin, 24, was released by the Patriots on Nov. 27, 2015. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in the opening game vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, before being released on Sept. 12. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16 before being re-signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 12. Martin played in two games after re-joining the 53-man roster and finished with three special teams tackles. He was originally signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 29, 2014. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New Orleans out of Nebraska on April 28, 2013. He was released by New Orleans on Aug. 27, 2013, and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 28, 2013. Over two seasons in Cleveland (2013-14), Martin played in 29 games with one start and registered 14 total tackles. Martin was released by Cleveland on Dec. 26, 2014, before being signed to the New England practice squad.