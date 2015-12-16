Patriots sign DL Ishmaa'ily Kitchen; Make practice squad transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Ishmaa'ily (pronounced - ish-MAY-lee) Kitchen.

In addition, the Patriots signed LB Kevin Snyder to the practice squad and released RB Trey Williams from the practice squad.

Kitchen, 27, played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2012-14) and spent two games with the Detroit Lions in 2015 after being released by the Browns prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 out of Kent State. He was released by the Ravens at the end of training camp and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland. During his time in Cleveland, Ishmaa'ily played in 40 games with three starts and totaled 90 tackles. He played in one game with Detroit as a reserve but did not register any tackles before released on Oct. 23.

Snyder, 23, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Detroit Lions out of Rutgers in 2015. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, suffered an injury in the preseason and began the year on the Lions' injured reserve list. After being released on Oct. 13, he was signed by San Francisco to the practice squad on Nov 24 before being released from the practice squad on Dec. 1.