Patriots sign fifth-round draft pick LS Joe Cardona

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LS Joe Cardona. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Cardona, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 166th selection overall out of Navy. The 6-foot-3, 236-pounder, was a four-year player at long snapper for Navy, earning four letters and appearing in 52 games during his college career. He became only the second freshman to start at long snapper in Navy history.