Patriots sign four player to practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots signed four players to the practice squad today: S Sergio Brown, LB Shawn Crable, WR Darnell Jenkins and OL Rich Ohrnberger. Brown, Jenkins, and Ohrnberger went to training camp with the Patriots and were released over the weekend when the team finalized its 53-man roster.

Crable, 6-5, 250 pounds, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was inactive for the first eight game of the 2008 season before finishing the year on injured reserve. He was injured during the preseason last year and spent the season on injured reserve. Crable was released by New England on July 28, 2010.