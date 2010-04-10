Patriots sign veteran DL Damione Lewis

DL Damione Lewis. AP Photo.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced the signing DL Damione Lewis. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Lewis, 6-2, 301 pounds, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2001-05) and the Carolina Panthers (2006-09). He has started 65 of 131 regular season games and has accumulated 360 total tackles, 22.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Lewis' best statistical season was in 2004 with the Rams when he registered 61 total tackles and 5.0 sacks.
Lewis originally joined St. Louis as a first-round draft choice (12th overall) out of Miami in 2001. He was signed by Carolina as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2006. He was waived by Carolina on March 4, 2010. Last season, Lewis started all 16 games for the Panthers and finished with 41 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.