Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

Patriots This Week: Primetime at Lucas Oil Stadium

Unfiltered on TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Preview, Myles Bryant 1-On-1

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Bill Belichick 12/16: On Lawrence Taylor, Contributions from Davon Godchaux, Brandon Bolden and more

Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots sign veteran DL Damione Lewis

Apr 10, 2010 at 02:00 AM
ap100103028781.jpg

DL Damione Lewis. AP Photo.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced the signing DL Damione Lewis. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Lewis, 6-2, 301 pounds, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2001-05) and the Carolina Panthers (2006-09). He has started 65 of 131 regular season games and has accumulated 360 total tackles, 22.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Lewis' best statistical season was in 2004 with the Rams when he registered 61 total tackles and 5.0 sacks.

Lewis originally joined St. Louis as a first-round draft choice (12th overall) out of Miami in 2001. He was signed by Carolina as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2006. He was waived by Carolina on March 4, 2010. Last season, Lewis started all 16 games for the Panthers and finished with 41 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

