Advertising

Patriots to Hold Introductory Coordinator Press Conference on Wednesday

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Patriots Unfiltered 2/20: Matthew Slater's Retirement Announcement, Coaching Staff Update, Which Draft QB Has Best Fit

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

Patriots to Hold Introductory Coordinator Press Conference on Wednesday

Head coach Jerod Mayo will introduce his coordinators to the media and public on Wednesday.

Feb 20, 2024 at 05:54 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20240221-presser-comingup

The New England Patriots and head coach Jerod Mayo will introduce the team's new offensive, defensive and special team coordinators at a 3pm press conference on Wednesday, as the new staff members were announced earlier this week.

The press conference will be streamed live across all Patriots digital and social platforms.

Long-time veteran assistant Alex Van Pelt was named the team's new offensive coordinator, while internal candidate DeMarcus Covington was elevated from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Jeremy Springer spent two seasons with the Rams and will take over the special teams coordinator job.

In all, the Patriots finalized 21 new members of their coaching staff, featuring a wide range of backgrounds and experience. Van Pelt's 18 years of NFL coaching experience headlines the high range, while first-year assistant Vinny DePalma will make the leap from Boston College linebacker as the staff's freshest face.

Wednesday's press conference will give fans and the media a chance to hear more from the three coordinators as they lay out their plans and vision for what their units will look like this fall.

news

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday.
news

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo shares an open letter with fans in honor of Black History Month.
news

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

In honor of Valentine's Day, here are our picks for the best duos in Patriots history.
news

NFL Notes: KC, Mahomes Super once again

The Chiefs still have a long way to go to catch the Patriots, but Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are worthy successors to their throne.
news

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots 2024 opponents have been determined.
news

Deatrich Wise to be Inducted into Hebron High School Hall of Fame

Patriots captain Deatrich Wise is set to be honored with induction into his high school's Hall of Fame.
news

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

Will the former Browns offensive coordinator take the Patriots offense in a different direction under head coach Jerod Mayo?
news

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Not even a month has passed since Jerod Mayo took over but the new coach has been busy in Foxborough.
news

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

The Patriots officially added three new coordinators to the fold, mixing some old and new to the mix.
news

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Franchise greats take you through Jerod Mayo's path from standout linebacker to head coach of the New England Patriots. 
news

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots Director of Player Personnel and College Scouting Director spoke to Patriots.com about the collaborative scouting process heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. 
Patriots to Hold Introductory Coordinator Press Conference on Wednesday

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Statement from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo on Matthew Slater's Retirement

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater's retirement announcement

Highlights from Matthew Slater's Legendary 16-Year Patriots Career

Enjoy the best sights and sounds from Matthew Slater's legendary 16-year Patriots career. Go inside the locker room for iconic speeches, see Super Bowl highlights and re-live the greatest moments from Slater's incredible career in New England.

Mic'd Up | Matthew Slater's Final New England Patriots Game

Watch Matthew Slater mic'd up for his final NFL game as a New England Patriot. Slater shares emotional moments with family, friends and teammates as he plays the last game of his legendary 16-year career.

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Slater's Last Locker Room Speech for the New England Patriots

Matthew Slater delivers his last New England Patriots locker room speech after the final game of his NFL career. Slater's 16-year Patriots career comes to an end as he embraces coaches and teammates following the 2023 regular season finale.

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Annie and Jackie Slater sit down to reflect on Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater's legendary career in New England. They highlight Slater's interest in football growing up idolizing his Hall of Fame father, his passion for special teams and his dedication to being a spiritual leader for his teammates.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

Watch an exclusive one-on-one interview with new Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer.
Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
