Patriots to Hold Introductory Coordinator Press Conference on Wednesday

The New England Patriots and head coach Jerod Mayo will introduce the team's new offensive, defensive and special team coordinators at a 3pm press conference on Wednesday, as the new staff members were announced earlier this week.

The press conference will be streamed live across all Patriots digital and social platforms.

Long-time veteran assistant Alex Van Pelt was named the team's new offensive coordinator, while internal candidate DeMarcus Covington was elevated from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Jeremy Springer spent two seasons with the Rams and will take over the special teams coordinator job.

In all, the Patriots finalized 21 new members of their coaching staff, featuring a wide range of backgrounds and experience. Van Pelt's 18 years of NFL coaching experience headlines the high range, while first-year assistant Vinny DePalma will make the leap from Boston College linebacker as the staff's freshest face.