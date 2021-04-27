Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Predicting the Pats draft plan

Obviously Dugger is one of our two safeties of the future, but I've been enamored of Richie Grant of UCF to be our center fielder type of safety. Think that's a possibility of our round 2 pick? -Chris LaPiana

Safety is one of the sneaky needs in this draft. With Devin McCourty heading for a void year in 2022, the team must be thinking long term about the back end of the defense. In 2011 and 2012, before McCourty and Duron Harmon settled things down, the Patriots struggled against the deep ball. I don't think they'll let that happen again, but I also wouldn't rule out the balance of Kyle Dugger's game, who looks like more than just a box safety.

Grant, along with Trevon Moehrig, both have good range and could be excellent complementary safeties with Dugger long term, but both are likely to fall in between the 15th and 46th picks. With it not being an immediate 2021 need, perhaps later in the draft is a better spot. Jevon Holland from Oregon, Jamar Johnson of Indiana and Divine Deablo of Virigina Tech are all guys that could be good fits as well. The third and fourth rounds seem like a sweet spot for the position. -Mike Dussault

Who are some veteran free agents that the Pats should be paying attention to who are, still, not Pats? It seems like the long-term solution for placekicker hasn't been resolved, yet, either. Everybody is paying the most attention to the quarterback position, when there are other positions of need that, also, need resolving. There must be some veteran free agents out there that the Pats can get cheap who, along with all future draft picks, would bolster the entire team, even more. ­ -John Moore

There is still a surprising list of available free agents who will have to wait until next week until they might be able to fill a need that was not filled. Geno Atkins, Melvin Ingram and Kawann Short are some of the most notable names but I'm not sure any of them would still make sense in New England. 2020 Patriots like John Simon, Jason McCourty and Rex Burkhead are also still available.

From that perspective, bringing back Burkhead could make sense on an easy one-year deal. Though I'd expect the Patriots to target the running back position in the draft, plus J.J. Taylor should show some improvement in his second season.