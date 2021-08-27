Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury could affect Belichick's ability to trade him, which is still a real possibility. He still lacks consistency and hasn't been able to make enough plays to stay, although the injury could land him on IR to open the season (he would have to be on the 53-man roster after the August 31 cutdown in order to be eligible to return). Kristian Wilkerson has been inconsistent also and could be ticketed for the practice squad. Rookie Tre Nixon missed a lot of time due to an injury and could land there as well.