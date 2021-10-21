Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Oct 21 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Pats offense looks to find their finish

Oct 21, 2021 at 08:44 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211020_PDC_Mac_Adler (1)

Losing two close games to two of the best teams in the league is little consolation when you're 2-4 like the Patriots are. Few expected them to go toe-to-toe with contenders like the Bucs and Cowboys, but in both games the Pats offense had their chances to close out a win but fell just short.

"Just finishing better is the main thing," said Kendrick Bourne on Wednesday evening. "We have little mistakes here and there towards the end, I feel like the drive in OT, we could've done a lot of things better after watching the tape. Just can't have little mistakes, can't have a guy beating us off the edge, can't have me getting jammed up or somebody having a missed assignment, whatever it may be, we just can't do it at crucial times."

Bourne was quiet for most of the game against Dallas, but a two-play sequence quickly put him to the forefront of the result, with a late-fourth-quarter pass going off his hands and into Trevon Diggs' for a pick-six. But Bourne quickly bounced back, catching a 75-yard touchdown on the very next offensive play.

On Wednesday, Bourne took ownership on the interception.

"I didn't touch the ball before that play and it came off my fingertips so I looked at the film and I took like a one-step slant and I was supposed to run a three-step slant," said Bourne. "It's things like that that I can't do, it's on me."

To Bourne's credit, he kept the positive attitude that has carried him this far, not getting down and refocusing on making a play to offset the mistake.

"Are you going to go to the sideline and cry, throw your helmet or yell at Mac?" asked Bourne. "But I literally took it all on myself. My mindset was in the right place instead of getting down on myself I just thought about the next opportunity and it was just a crazy play how it happened.."

The entire team will need that kind of resilience if they're to climb out of their slow start to the season. But more of those kinds of clutch plays will give the coaching staff more confidence to lean on them in the biggest moments as aggressiveness has become a buzzword this week.

"The record is the record," said Mac Jones. "All I can control is what I do every day. There's a lot of good quarterbacks in this league. I can play much better than I'm playing. It just comes with reps and experience. I'm not here to compare with anybody. I just have to try to be the best player and teammate I can be. I think we're moving in the right direction, so there's a lot to be done, and there's a lot of work to be put in. I'll just continue to do that, so that's all you can ask."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

The second-year offensive lineman from Michigan is the latest in New England who can manage multiple spots.
news

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

The Patriots offensive coordinator has a tough balancing act with a rookie quarterback who is quickly assimilating and an offense that needs to produce more points.
news

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

The upbeat Patriots receiver's contagious positivity is helping Kendrick Bourne make an impact on and off the field.
news

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys and their potent offense will challenge the Patriots defense in every way possible.
news

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Mac Jones will be looking to avoid one of his former Alabama teammates in the Cowboys secondary this weekend.
news

Hightower shows spark in Houston

The veteran Patriots linebacker is coming off his best game of the season with some familiar physicality.
news

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is locking in on what his offense needs to do play more games from a position of strength.
news

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

New England welcomes back one of their most productive linebackers over the last decade.
news

Notebook: Judon keeps the energy up

The Patriots free agent linebacker addition has fit right in, on and off the field in New England.
news

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

After four-plus seasons locking down the Patriots secondary together, Devin McCourty wishes Stephon Gilmore the best as he moves on to Carolina.
news

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

With four games under his belt, Mac Jones is settling into the life of a starting NFL quarterback.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pats offense looks to find their finish

Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 10/20: "There's nothing we can do about games that have been played in the past"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/20: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 10/20: "The most important part of the game is the end"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/20: "We're doing the wrong things at crucial times"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Jets Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and Jamison Crowder on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 22th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Jonnu Smith 10/20: "We know that we're not a 2-4 team"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising