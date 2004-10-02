Pats v Dolphins Gamebook Page 7

NE wins toss, elects to Receive, and MIA elects to defend the North goal.

83-W.Welker kicks 59 yards from MIA 30 to NE 11. 10-K.Kasper to NE 32 for 21 yards (56-D.Pope, 52-M.Greenwood). MIA 10-Mare has calf injury. Return is questionable.

New England Patriots at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:55)

1-10-NE 32 (14:55) 28-C.Dillon left end pushed ob at NE 35 for 3 yards (29-S.Madison).

2-7-NE 35 (14:26) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens.

3-7-NE 35 (14:22) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to MIA 45 for 20 yards (23-P.Surtain, 24-S.Knight).

Penalty on NE-63-J.Andruzzi, Offensive Holding, offsetting, enforced at NE 35 - No Play. Penalty on MIA-23-P.Surtain, Illegal Contact, offsetting.

3-7-NE 35 (13:54) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass intended for 10-K.Kasper INTERCEPTED by 23-P.Surtain at NE 47. 23-P.Surtain to NE 47 for no gain (10-K.Kasper).

Miami Dolphins at 13:45

1-10-NE 47 (13:45) 26-L.Henry up the middle to NE 45 for 2 yards (75-V.Wilfork, 94-T.Warren).

2-8-NE 45 (13:10) 26-L.Henry right end to NE 46 for -1 yards (95-R.Phifer, 37-R.Harrison).

3-9-NE 46 (12:26) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.

4-9-NE 46 (12:22) 1-M.Turk punts 46 yards to end zone, Center-89-E.Perry, Touchback.

New England Patriots at 12:14

1-10-NE 20 (12:14) 28-C.Dillon left guard to NE 26 for 6 yards (24-S.Knight, 54-Z.Thomas).

2-4-NE 26 (11:41) 28-C.Dillon right guard to NE 27 for 1 yard (52-M.Greenwood, 24-S.Knight).

3-3-NE 27 (10:57) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 28-C.Dillon.

4-3-NE 27 (10:51) 8-Jo.Miller punts 40 yards to MIA 33, Center-66-L.Paxton. 83-W.Welker pushed ob at MIA 47 for 14 yards (35-P.Pass).

PENALTY on MIA-50-B.Ayanbadejo, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at MIA 35.

Miami Dolphins at 10:42

1-10-MIA 25 (10:42) 9-J.Fiedler sacked at MIA 18 for -7 yards (93-R.Seymour).

2-17-MIA 18 (10:14) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 86-M.Booker (75-V.Wilfork).

3-17-MIA 18 (10:10) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass intended for 88-D.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 21-R.Gay at MIA 40. 21-R.Gay to MIA 30 for 10 yards (88-D.Thompson).

New England Patriots at 10:01

1-10-MIA 30 (10:01) 28-C.Dillon right end pushed ob at MIA 28 for 2 yards (23-P.Surtain).

2-8-MIA 28 (9:32) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens.

3-8-MIA 28 (9:28) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens pushed ob at MIA 16 for 12 yards (29-S.Madison). P1

1-10-MIA 16 (8:55) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to MIA 14 for 2 yards (23-P.Surtain).

PENALTY on NE-63-J.Andruzzi, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at MIA 16 - No Play.

1-20-MIA 26 (8:38) 28-C.Dillon right end to MIA 28 for -2 yards (54-Z.Thomas).

2-22-MIA 28 (7:58) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten.

PENALTY on MIA-27-W.Poole, Roughing the Passer, 14 yards, enforced at MIA 28 - No Play. X2

1-10-MIA 14 (7:52) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to MIA 2 for 12 yards (24-S.Knight). R3

1-2-MIA 2 (7:11) NE 50-Vrabel & 90-Klecko eligible. 28-C.Dillon right guard to MIA 1 for 1 yard (98-B.Robinson).

2-1-MIA 1 (6:36) NE 50-Vrabel & 90-Klecko eligible. 12-T.Brady pass to 82-D.Graham for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. P4

Penalty on MIA-96-D.Bowens, Defensive Holding, declined.

4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.

MIA 0 NE 7, 7 plays, 30 yards, 1 penalty, 3:30 drive, 8:29 elapsed

4-A.Vinatieri kicks 70 yards from NE 30 to MIA 0. 83-W.Welker to MIA 27 for 27 yards (35-P.Pass, 30-J.Cherry).

Miami Dolphins at 6:31, (1st play from scrimmage 6:26)

1-10-MIA 27 (6:26) 26-L.Henry up the middle to MIA 34 for 7 yards (37-R.Harrison, 59-R.Colvin).

2-3-MIA 34 (5:54) 26-L.Henry left guard to MIA 36 for 2 yards (54-T.Bruschi, 75-V.Wilfork).

3-1-MIA 36 (5:09) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 81-R.McMichael to MIA 39 for 3 yards (37-R.Harrison). P1

1-10-MIA 39 (4:29) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 81-R.McMichael.

2-10-MIA 39 (4:24) 9-J.Fiedler sacked at MIA 29 for -10 yards (75-V.Wilfork).

3-20-MIA 29 (3:52) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 88-D.Thompson to MIA 37 for 8 yards (21-R.Gay, 24-T.Law).

4-12-MIA 37 (3:20) 1-M.Turk punts 36 yards to NE 27, Center-89-E.Perry. 33-K.Faulk to NE 36 for 9 yards (31-S.Morris).

New England Patriots at 3:13

1-10-NE 36 (3:13) 28-C.Dillon left tackle to NE 41 for 5 yards (54-Z.Thomas).

2-5-NE 41 (2:40) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 10-K.Kasper.

3-5-NE 41 (2:32) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens to NE 49 for 8 yards (21-A.Edwards). P5

1-10-NE 49 (1:56) 12-T.Brady sacked at NE 42 for -7 yards (94-D.Romero).

2-17-NE 42 (1:28) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to NE 46 for 4 yards (99-J.Taylor, 91-J.Williams).

3-13-NE 46 (:45) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass to 86-D.Patten to MIA 26 for 28 yards (29-S.Madison, 20-A.Freeman). P6