Pats v Dolphins Gamebook Page 8

MIA elects to Receive, and NE elects to defend the South goal.

4-A.Vinatieri kicks 62 yards from NE 30 to MIA 8. 83-W.Welker to MIA 22 for 14 yards (27-R.Abdullah).

Miami Dolphins at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:55)

1-10-MIA 22 (14:55) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.

2-10-MIA 22 (14:51) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 44-R.Konrad to MIA 23 for 1 yard (24-T.Law).

3-9-MIA 23 (14:13) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to MIA 36 for 13 yards (22-A.Samuel). P6

1-10-MIA 36 (13:35) 43-B.Forsey left guard to MIA 39 for 3 yards (52-T.Johnson, 50-M.Vrabel).

2-7-MIA 39 (13:03)* PENALTY on MIA-68-S.McKinney, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 39 - No Play.

2-12-MIA 34 (12:37) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to MIA 40 for 6 yards (37-R.Harrison).

3-6-MIA 40 (11:53) 9-J.Fiedler up the middle to MIA 47 for 7 yards (37-R.Harrison). FUMBLES (37-R.Harrison), RECOVERED by NE-42-D.Reid at MIA 48. 42-D.Reid to MIA 48 for no gain (84-C.Chambers).

New England Patriots at 11:44

1-10-MIA 48 (11:44) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (29-S.Madison).

2-10-MIA 48 (11:37) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to MIA 45 for 3 yards (55-J.Seau).

PENALTY on MIA-96-D.Bowens, Encroachment, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 48 - No Play.

2-5-MIA 43 (11:14) 28-C.Dillon right guard to MIA 40 for 3 yards (90-J.Zgonina, 52-M.Greenwood).

3-2-MIA 40 (10:37) 28-C.Dillon left end to MIA 4 for 36 yards (29-S.Madison, 52-M.Greenwood). R11

1-4-MIA 4 (9:50) 27-R.Abdullah up the middle to MIA 3 for 1 yard (55-J.Seau, 98-B.Robinson).

2-3-MIA 3 (9:13) 27-R.Abdullah up the middle to MIA 3 for no gain (52-M.Greenwood, 94-D.Romero).

3-3-MIA 3 (8:35) NE 50-Vrabel & 90-Klecko eligible. 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 82-D.Graham.

PENALTY on MIA-52-M.Greenwood, Defensive Pass Interference, 2 yards, enforced at MIA 3 - No Play. X12

1-1-MIA 1 (8:29) 27-R.Abdullah left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. R13

4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.

MIA 7 NE 24, 6 plays, 48 yards, 2 penalties, 3:18 drive, 6:34 elapsed

4-A.Vinatieri kicks 59 yards from NE 30 to MIA 11. 83-W.Welker to MIA 38 for 27 yards (51-D.Davis, 42-D.Reid).

Miami Dolphins at 8:26, (1st play from scrimmage 8:19)

1-10-MIA 38 (8:19) 84-C.Chambers right end to MIA 35 for -3 yards (22-A.Samuel). reverse

2-13-MIA 35 (7:36) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers to MIA 41 for 6 yards (24-T.Law).

3-7-MIA 41 (6:54) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 88-D.Thompson pushed ob at NE 44 for 15 yards (26-E.Wilson). P7

1-10-NE 44 (6:21) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 82-B.Gilmore to NE 33 for 11 yards (37-R.Harrison, 24-T.Law). P8

1-10-NE 33 (5:40) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 81-R.McMichael (54-T.Bruschi).

2-10-NE 33 (5:36) 31-S.Morris up the middle to NE 30 for 3 yards (59-R.Colvin).

3-7-NE 30 (4:58) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 81-R.McMichael to NE 24 for 6 yards (37-R.Harrison, 54-T.Bruschi).

4-1-NE 24 (4:27) (Run formation) PENALTY on MIA-77-D.McIntosh, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 24 - No Play.

Timeout #1 by MIA at 04:02.

4-6-NE 29 (4:02) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to NE 20 for 9 yards (22-A.Samuel). P9

PENALTY on NE-93-R.Seymour, Roughing the Passer, 10 yards, enforced at NE 20. X10

1-10-NE 10 (3:43) 31-S.Morris right guard to NE 11 for -1 yards (50-M.Vrabel, 59-R.Colvin).

2-11-NE 11 (3:05) 31-S.Morris left guard to NE 6 for 5 yards (24-T.Law, 26-E.Wilson). NE 24-Law injured on play.

3-6-NE 6 (2:12) PENALTY on MIA-81-R.McMichael, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 6 - No Play.*

3-11-NE 11 (2:06) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.

4-11-NE 11 (2:02) 83-W.Welker 29 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-89-E.Perry, Holder-1-M.Turk.

MIA 10 NE 24, 12 plays, 51 yards, 1 penalty, 6:28 drive, 13:02 elapsed

83-W.Welker kicks 59 yards from MIA 30 to NE 11. 10-K.Kasper to NE 30 for 19 yards (50-B.Ayanbadejo, 83-W.Welker).

New England Patriots at 1:58, (1st play from scrimmage 1:53)

1-10-NE 30 (1:53) 35-P.Pass right tackle to NE 34 for 4 yards (54-Z.Thomas).

2-6-NE 34 (1:19) 35-P.Pass right end to NE 33 for -1 yards (55-J.Seau).

3-7-NE 33 (:36) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens.

4-7-NE 33 (:31) 8-Jo.Miller punts 51 yards to MIA 16, Center-66-L.Paxton. 83-W.Welker to MIA 25 for 9 yards (53-L.Izzo, 51-D.Davis).

Miami Dolphins at 0:20