Pats v Dolphins Gamebook Page 8

|Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium
|2nd Quarter
|New England Patriots continued.
|2-9-MIA 25
|(15:00) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to MIA 24 for 1 yard (90-J.Zgonina, 52-M.Greenwood).
|3-8-MIA 24
|(14:20) 12-T.Brady up the middle to MIA 22 for 2 yards (99-J.Taylor, 90-J.Zgonina).
|4-6-MIA 22
|(13:37) 4-A.Vinatieri 40 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
|MIA 0 NE 10, 10 plays, 42 yards, 4:40 drive, 1:27 elapsed
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 55 yards from NE 30 to MIA 15. 83-W.Welker to MIA 35 for 20 yards (48-T.Banta-Cain, 51-D.Davis).
|PENALTY on MIA-66-R.Hadnot, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at MIA 30.
|Miami Dolphins at 13:33, (1st play from scrimmage 13:28)
|1-10-MIA 20
|(13:28) 26-L.Henry up the middle to MIA 20 for no gain (98-K.Traylor).
|2-10-MIA 20
|(12:50) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 86-M.Booker.
|3-10-MIA 20
|(12:44)* (Shotgun) PENALTY on MIA, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 20 - No Play.
|3-15-MIA 15
|(12:43) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 10, and recovers at MIA 8. 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 86-M.Booker (22-A.Samuel). MIA 9-Fiedler fumbled shotgun snap, picked up ball and threw incomplete pass.
|4-15-MIA 15
|(12:35) 1-M.Turk punts 38 yards to NE 47, Center-89-E.Perry. 33-K.Faulk to MIA 49 for 4 yards (37-Y.Bell, 50-B.Ayanbadejo).
|Penalty on MIA-96-D.Bowens, Offensive Holding, declined.
|New England Patriots at 12:29
|1-10-MIA 49
|(12:29) 28-C.Dillon right end to MIA 46 for 3 yards (90-J.Zgonina, 24-S.Knight).
|2-7-MIA 46
|(11:51) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens ran ob at MIA 38 for 8 yards.
|P7
|1-10-MIA 38
|(11:24) 28-C.Dillon left guard to MIA 33 for 5 yards (54-Z.Thomas).
|2-5-MIA 33
|(10:48) 28-C.Dillon left end to MIA 30 for 3 yards (90-J.Zgonina, 96-D.Bowens).
|3-2-MIA 30
|(10:10) 35-P.Pass left tackle to MIA 29 for 1 yard (52-M.Greenwood, 24-S.Knight).
|4-1-MIA 29
|(9:23) 4-A.Vinatieri 47 yard field goal is No Good, Wide Right, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
|Miami Dolphins at 9:19
|1-10-MIA 37
|(9:19) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 81-R.McMichael to NE 44 for 19 yards (52-T.Johnson, 26-E.Wilson).
|P2
|1-10-NE 44
|(8:38) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers to NE 38 for 6 yards (24-T.Law).
|PENALTY on NE-54-T.Bruschi, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at NE 44 - No Play.
|X3
|1-10-NE 39
|(8:12) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to NE 34 for 5 yards (52-T.Johnson, 37-R.Harrison).
|2-5-NE 34
|(7:41) 43-B.Forsey right guard to NE 31 for 3 yards (54-T.Bruschi, 52-T.Johnson).
|Timeout #1 by MIA at 07:03.
|3-2-NE 31
|(7:03) 43-B.Forsey left end pushed ob at NE 16 for 15 yards (24-T.Law).
|R4
|1-10-NE 16
|(6:39) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to NE 12 for 4 yards (75-V.Wilfork, 52-T.Johnson).
|2-6-NE 12
|(6:00) 43-B.Forsey right guard to NE 10 for 2 yards (52-T.Johnson, 94-T.Warren).
|3-4-NE 10
|(5:20) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
|P5
|83-W.Welker extra point is GOOD, Center-89-E.Perry, Holder-1-M.Turk.
|MIA 7 NE 10, 7 plays, 63 yards, 1 penalty, 4:03 drive, 9:44 elapsed
|83-W.Welker kicks 40 yards from MIA 30 to NE 30, fair catch by 90-D.Klecko.
|New England Patriots at 5:16, (1st play from scrimmage 5:15)
|1-10-NE 30
|(5:15) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten.
|2-10-NE 30
|(5:10) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 82-D.Graham.
|3-10-NE 30
|(5:04) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (21-A.Edwards).
|4-10-NE 30
|(4:58) 8-Jo.Miller punts 51 yards to MIA 19, Center-66-L.Paxton. 83-W.Welker to MIA 40 for 21 yards (42-D.Reid).
|Miami Dolphins at 4:46
|1-10-MIA 40
|(4:46) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to MIA 42 for 2 yards (94-T.Warren, 75-V.Wilfork).
|2-8-MIA 42
|(4:06) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to MIA 43 for 1 yard (75-V.Wilfork, 54-T.Bruschi).
|3-7-MIA 43
|(3:28) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.
|4-7-MIA 43
|(3:21) (Punt formation) 1-M.Turk left end pushed ob at MIA 46 for 3 yards (35-P.Pass). snap was wide.
|New England Patriots at 3:15
|1-10-MIA 46
|(3:15) 28-C.Dillon left end pushed ob at MIA 40 for 6 yards (54-Z.Thomas).
|2-4-MIA 40
|(2:48) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to MIA 38 for 2 yards (54-Z.Thomas, 98-B.Robinson).
|PENALTY on MIA-24-S.Knight, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at MIA 38.*
|X8
|1-10-MIA 23
|(2:20) 28-C.Dillon right guard to MIA 20 for 3 yards (23-P.Surtain, 91-J.Williams).
|Two-Minute Warning
|2-7-MIA 20
|(2:00) 12-T.Brady pass to 33-K.Faulk to MIA 6 for 14 yards (94-D.Romero).
|P9
|1-6-MIA 6
|(1:21) 33-K.Faulk up the middle to MIA 5 for 1 yard (24-S.Knight).
|2-5-MIA 5
|(:39) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
|P10
|4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
|MIA 7 NE 17, 6 plays, 46 yards, 1 penalty, 2:39 drive, 14:24 elapsed
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 63 yards from NE 30 to MIA 7. 83-W.Welker to MIA 25 for 18 yards (53-L.Izzo, 37-R.Harrison).
|Miami Dolphins at 0:36, (1st play from scrimmage 0:30)
|1-10-MIA 25
|(:30) 9-J.Fiedler kneels to MIA 24 for -1 yards.
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|7:14
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|New England Patriots
|17
|7:46
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|3rd Quarter
|MIA elects to Receive, and NE elects to defend the South goal.
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 62 yards from NE 30 to MIA 8. 83-W.Welker to MIA 22 for 14 yards (27-R.Abdullah).
|Miami Dolphins at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:55)
|1-10-MIA 22
|(14:55) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.
|2-10-MIA 22
|(14:51) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 44-R.Konrad to MIA 23 for 1 yard (24-T.Law).
|3-9-MIA 23
|(14:13) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to MIA 36 for 13 yards (22-A.Samuel).
|P6
|1-10-MIA 36
|(13:35) 43-B.Forsey left guard to MIA 39 for 3 yards (52-T.Johnson, 50-M.Vrabel).
|2-7-MIA 39
|(13:03)* PENALTY on MIA-68-S.McKinney, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 39 - No Play.
|2-12-MIA 34
|(12:37) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to MIA 40 for 6 yards (37-R.Harrison).
|3-6-MIA 40
|(11:53) 9-J.Fiedler up the middle to MIA 47 for 7 yards (37-R.Harrison). FUMBLES (37-R.Harrison), RECOVERED by NE-42-D.Reid at MIA 48. 42-D.Reid to MIA 48 for no gain (84-C.Chambers).
|New England Patriots at 11:44
|1-10-MIA 48
|(11:44) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (29-S.Madison).
|2-10-MIA 48
|(11:37) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to MIA 45 for 3 yards (55-J.Seau).
|PENALTY on MIA-96-D.Bowens, Encroachment, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 48 - No Play.
|2-5-MIA 43
|(11:14) 28-C.Dillon right guard to MIA 40 for 3 yards (90-J.Zgonina, 52-M.Greenwood).
|3-2-MIA 40
|(10:37) 28-C.Dillon left end to MIA 4 for 36 yards (29-S.Madison, 52-M.Greenwood).
|R11
|1-4-MIA 4
|(9:50) 27-R.Abdullah up the middle to MIA 3 for 1 yard (55-J.Seau, 98-B.Robinson).
|2-3-MIA 3
|(9:13) 27-R.Abdullah up the middle to MIA 3 for no gain (52-M.Greenwood, 94-D.Romero).
|3-3-MIA 3
|(8:35) NE 50-Vrabel & 90-Klecko eligible. 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 82-D.Graham.
|PENALTY on MIA-52-M.Greenwood, Defensive Pass Interference, 2 yards, enforced at MIA 3 - No Play.
|X12
|1-1-MIA 1
|(8:29) 27-R.Abdullah left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
|R13
|4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
|MIA 7 NE 24, 6 plays, 48 yards, 2 penalties, 3:18 drive, 6:34 elapsed
|4-A.Vinatieri kicks 59 yards from NE 30 to MIA 11. 83-W.Welker to MIA 38 for 27 yards (51-D.Davis, 42-D.Reid).
|Miami Dolphins at 8:26, (1st play from scrimmage 8:19)
|1-10-MIA 38
|(8:19) 84-C.Chambers right end to MIA 35 for -3 yards (22-A.Samuel). reverse
|2-13-MIA 35
|(7:36) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers to MIA 41 for 6 yards (24-T.Law).
|3-7-MIA 41
|(6:54) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 88-D.Thompson pushed ob at NE 44 for 15 yards (26-E.Wilson).
|P7
|1-10-NE 44
|(6:21) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 82-B.Gilmore to NE 33 for 11 yards (37-R.Harrison, 24-T.Law).
|P8
|1-10-NE 33
|(5:40) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 81-R.McMichael (54-T.Bruschi).
|2-10-NE 33
|(5:36) 31-S.Morris up the middle to NE 30 for 3 yards (59-R.Colvin).
|3-7-NE 30
|(4:58) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 81-R.McMichael to NE 24 for 6 yards (37-R.Harrison, 54-T.Bruschi).
|4-1-NE 24
|(4:27) (Run formation) PENALTY on MIA-77-D.McIntosh, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 24 - No Play.
|Timeout #1 by MIA at 04:02.
|4-6-NE 29
|(4:02) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to NE 20 for 9 yards (22-A.Samuel).
|P9
|PENALTY on NE-93-R.Seymour, Roughing the Passer, 10 yards, enforced at NE 20.
|X10
|1-10-NE 10
|(3:43) 31-S.Morris right guard to NE 11 for -1 yards (50-M.Vrabel, 59-R.Colvin).
|2-11-NE 11
|(3:05) 31-S.Morris left guard to NE 6 for 5 yards (24-T.Law, 26-E.Wilson). NE 24-Law injured on play.
|3-6-NE 6
|(2:12) PENALTY on MIA-81-R.McMichael, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 6 - No Play.*
|3-11-NE 11
|(2:06) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.
|4-11-NE 11
|(2:02) 83-W.Welker 29 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-89-E.Perry, Holder-1-M.Turk.
|MIA 10 NE 24, 12 plays, 51 yards, 1 penalty, 6:28 drive, 13:02 elapsed
|83-W.Welker kicks 59 yards from MIA 30 to NE 11. 10-K.Kasper to NE 30 for 19 yards (50-B.Ayanbadejo, 83-W.Welker).
|New England Patriots at 1:58, (1st play from scrimmage 1:53)
|1-10-NE 30
|(1:53) 35-P.Pass right tackle to NE 34 for 4 yards (54-Z.Thomas).
|2-6-NE 34
|(1:19) 35-P.Pass right end to NE 33 for -1 yards (55-J.Seau).
|3-7-NE 33
|(:36) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens.
|4-7-NE 33
|(:31) 8-Jo.Miller punts 51 yards to MIA 16, Center-66-L.Paxton. 83-W.Welker to MIA 25 for 9 yards (53-L.Izzo, 51-D.Davis).
|Miami Dolphins at 0:20
|1-10-MIA 25
|(:20) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers to MIA 31 for 6 yards (24-T.Law).
|Miami Dolphins
|10
|10:04
|0
|4
|1
|5
|2/5
|1/1
|New England Patriots
|24
|4:56
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0