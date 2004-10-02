Official website of the New England Patriots

Pats v Dolphins Gamebook Page 8

Oct 02, 2004 at 05:01 PM

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

2nd Quarter
New England Patriots continued.
2-9-MIA 25(15:00) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to MIA 24 for 1 yard (90-J.Zgonina, 52-M.Greenwood).
3-8-MIA 24(14:20) 12-T.Brady up the middle to MIA 22 for 2 yards (99-J.Taylor, 90-J.Zgonina).
4-6-MIA 22(13:37) 4-A.Vinatieri 40 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
MIA 0 NE 10, 10 plays, 42 yards, 4:40 drive, 1:27 elapsed
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 55 yards from NE 30 to MIA 15. 83-W.Welker to MIA 35 for 20 yards (48-T.Banta-Cain, 51-D.Davis).
PENALTY on MIA-66-R.Hadnot, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at MIA 30.
Miami Dolphins at 13:33, (1st play from scrimmage 13:28)
1-10-MIA 20(13:28) 26-L.Henry up the middle to MIA 20 for no gain (98-K.Traylor).
2-10-MIA 20(12:50) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 86-M.Booker.
3-10-MIA 20(12:44)* (Shotgun) PENALTY on MIA, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 20 - No Play.
3-15-MIA 15(12:43) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 10, and recovers at MIA 8. 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 86-M.Booker (22-A.Samuel). MIA 9-Fiedler fumbled shotgun snap, picked up ball and threw incomplete pass.
4-15-MIA 15(12:35) 1-M.Turk punts 38 yards to NE 47, Center-89-E.Perry. 33-K.Faulk to MIA 49 for 4 yards (37-Y.Bell, 50-B.Ayanbadejo).
Penalty on MIA-96-D.Bowens, Offensive Holding, declined.
New England Patriots at 12:29
1-10-MIA 49(12:29) 28-C.Dillon right end to MIA 46 for 3 yards (90-J.Zgonina, 24-S.Knight).
2-7-MIA 46(11:51) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens ran ob at MIA 38 for 8 yards.P7
1-10-MIA 38(11:24) 28-C.Dillon left guard to MIA 33 for 5 yards (54-Z.Thomas).
2-5-MIA 33(10:48) 28-C.Dillon left end to MIA 30 for 3 yards (90-J.Zgonina, 96-D.Bowens).
3-2-MIA 30(10:10) 35-P.Pass left tackle to MIA 29 for 1 yard (52-M.Greenwood, 24-S.Knight).
4-1-MIA 29(9:23) 4-A.Vinatieri 47 yard field goal is No Good, Wide Right, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
Miami Dolphins at 9:19
1-10-MIA 37(9:19) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 81-R.McMichael to NE 44 for 19 yards (52-T.Johnson, 26-E.Wilson).P2
1-10-NE 44(8:38) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers to NE 38 for 6 yards (24-T.Law).
PENALTY on NE-54-T.Bruschi, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at NE 44 - No Play.X3
1-10-NE 39(8:12) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to NE 34 for 5 yards (52-T.Johnson, 37-R.Harrison).
2-5-NE 34(7:41) 43-B.Forsey right guard to NE 31 for 3 yards (54-T.Bruschi, 52-T.Johnson).
Timeout #1 by MIA at 07:03.
3-2-NE 31(7:03) 43-B.Forsey left end pushed ob at NE 16 for 15 yards (24-T.Law).R4
1-10-NE 16(6:39) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to NE 12 for 4 yards (75-V.Wilfork, 52-T.Johnson).
2-6-NE 12(6:00) 43-B.Forsey right guard to NE 10 for 2 yards (52-T.Johnson, 94-T.Warren).
3-4-NE 10(5:20) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers for 10 yards, TOUCHDOWN.P5
83-W.Welker extra point is GOOD, Center-89-E.Perry, Holder-1-M.Turk.
MIA 7 NE 10, 7 plays, 63 yards, 1 penalty, 4:03 drive, 9:44 elapsed
83-W.Welker kicks 40 yards from MIA 30 to NE 30, fair catch by 90-D.Klecko.
New England Patriots at 5:16, (1st play from scrimmage 5:15)
1-10-NE 30(5:15) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 86-D.Patten.
2-10-NE 30(5:10) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 82-D.Graham.
3-10-NE 30(5:04) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (21-A.Edwards).
4-10-NE 30(4:58) 8-Jo.Miller punts 51 yards to MIA 19, Center-66-L.Paxton. 83-W.Welker to MIA 40 for 21 yards (42-D.Reid).
Miami Dolphins at 4:46
1-10-MIA 40(4:46) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to MIA 42 for 2 yards (94-T.Warren, 75-V.Wilfork).
2-8-MIA 42(4:06) 43-B.Forsey up the middle to MIA 43 for 1 yard (75-V.Wilfork, 54-T.Bruschi).
3-7-MIA 43(3:28) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.
4-7-MIA 43(3:21) (Punt formation) 1-M.Turk left end pushed ob at MIA 46 for 3 yards (35-P.Pass). snap was wide.
New England Patriots at 3:15
1-10-MIA 46(3:15) 28-C.Dillon left end pushed ob at MIA 40 for 6 yards (54-Z.Thomas).
2-4-MIA 40(2:48) 28-C.Dillon up the middle to MIA 38 for 2 yards (54-Z.Thomas, 98-B.Robinson).
PENALTY on MIA-24-S.Knight, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at MIA 38.*X8
1-10-MIA 23(2:20) 28-C.Dillon right guard to MIA 20 for 3 yards (23-P.Surtain, 91-J.Williams).
Two-Minute Warning
2-7-MIA 20(2:00) 12-T.Brady pass to 33-K.Faulk to MIA 6 for 14 yards (94-D.Romero).P9
1-6-MIA 6(1:21) 33-K.Faulk up the middle to MIA 5 for 1 yard (24-S.Knight).
2-5-MIA 5(:39) 12-T.Brady pass to 87-D.Givens for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.P10
4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
MIA 7 NE 17, 6 plays, 46 yards, 1 penalty, 2:39 drive, 14:24 elapsed
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 63 yards from NE 30 to MIA 7. 83-W.Welker to MIA 25 for 18 yards (53-L.Izzo, 37-R.Harrison).
Miami Dolphins at 0:36, (1st play from scrimmage 0:30)
1-10-MIA 25(:30) 9-J.Fiedler kneels to MIA 24 for -1 yards.
ScoreTimeFirst DownsEfficiences
Quarter SummaryPossRPXT3Down4Down
Miami Dolphins77:1412142/40/1
New England Patriots177:4603140/30/0

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

3rd Quarter
MIA elects to Receive, and NE elects to defend the South goal.
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 62 yards from NE 30 to MIA 8. 83-W.Welker to MIA 22 for 14 yards (27-R.Abdullah).
Miami Dolphins at 15:00, (1st play from scrimmage 14:55)
1-10-MIA 22(14:55) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.
2-10-MIA 22(14:51) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 44-R.Konrad to MIA 23 for 1 yard (24-T.Law).
3-9-MIA 23(14:13) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to MIA 36 for 13 yards (22-A.Samuel).P6
1-10-MIA 36(13:35) 43-B.Forsey left guard to MIA 39 for 3 yards (52-T.Johnson, 50-M.Vrabel).
2-7-MIA 39(13:03)* PENALTY on MIA-68-S.McKinney, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 39 - No Play.
2-12-MIA 34(12:37) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to MIA 40 for 6 yards (37-R.Harrison).
3-6-MIA 40(11:53) 9-J.Fiedler up the middle to MIA 47 for 7 yards (37-R.Harrison). FUMBLES (37-R.Harrison), RECOVERED by NE-42-D.Reid at MIA 48. 42-D.Reid to MIA 48 for no gain (84-C.Chambers).
New England Patriots at 11:44
1-10-MIA 48(11:44) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens (29-S.Madison).
2-10-MIA 48(11:37) 28-C.Dillon right tackle to MIA 45 for 3 yards (55-J.Seau).
PENALTY on MIA-96-D.Bowens, Encroachment, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 48 - No Play.
2-5-MIA 43(11:14) 28-C.Dillon right guard to MIA 40 for 3 yards (90-J.Zgonina, 52-M.Greenwood).
3-2-MIA 40(10:37) 28-C.Dillon left end to MIA 4 for 36 yards (29-S.Madison, 52-M.Greenwood).R11
1-4-MIA 4(9:50) 27-R.Abdullah up the middle to MIA 3 for 1 yard (55-J.Seau, 98-B.Robinson).
2-3-MIA 3(9:13) 27-R.Abdullah up the middle to MIA 3 for no gain (52-M.Greenwood, 94-D.Romero).
3-3-MIA 3(8:35) NE 50-Vrabel & 90-Klecko eligible. 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 82-D.Graham.
PENALTY on MIA-52-M.Greenwood, Defensive Pass Interference, 2 yards, enforced at MIA 3 - No Play.X12
1-1-MIA 1(8:29) 27-R.Abdullah left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.R13
4-A.Vinatieri extra point is GOOD, Center-66-L.Paxton, Holder-8-Jo.Miller.
MIA 7 NE 24, 6 plays, 48 yards, 2 penalties, 3:18 drive, 6:34 elapsed
4-A.Vinatieri kicks 59 yards from NE 30 to MIA 11. 83-W.Welker to MIA 38 for 27 yards (51-D.Davis, 42-D.Reid).
Miami Dolphins at 8:26, (1st play from scrimmage 8:19)
1-10-MIA 38(8:19) 84-C.Chambers right end to MIA 35 for -3 yards (22-A.Samuel). reverse
2-13-MIA 35(7:36) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers to MIA 41 for 6 yards (24-T.Law).
3-7-MIA 41(6:54) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 88-D.Thompson pushed ob at NE 44 for 15 yards (26-E.Wilson).P7
1-10-NE 44(6:21) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 82-B.Gilmore to NE 33 for 11 yards (37-R.Harrison, 24-T.Law).P8
1-10-NE 33(5:40) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 81-R.McMichael (54-T.Bruschi).
2-10-NE 33(5:36) 31-S.Morris up the middle to NE 30 for 3 yards (59-R.Colvin).
3-7-NE 30(4:58) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 81-R.McMichael to NE 24 for 6 yards (37-R.Harrison, 54-T.Bruschi).
4-1-NE 24(4:27) (Run formation) PENALTY on MIA-77-D.McIntosh, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 24 - No Play.
Timeout #1 by MIA at 04:02.
4-6-NE 29(4:02) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 86-M.Booker to NE 20 for 9 yards (22-A.Samuel).P9
PENALTY on NE-93-R.Seymour, Roughing the Passer, 10 yards, enforced at NE 20.X10
1-10-NE 10(3:43) 31-S.Morris right guard to NE 11 for -1 yards (50-M.Vrabel, 59-R.Colvin).
2-11-NE 11(3:05) 31-S.Morris left guard to NE 6 for 5 yards (24-T.Law, 26-E.Wilson). NE 24-Law injured on play.
3-6-NE 6(2:12) PENALTY on MIA-81-R.McMichael, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 6 - No Play.*
3-11-NE 11(2:06) (Shotgun) 9-J.Fiedler pass incomplete to 84-C.Chambers.
4-11-NE 11(2:02) 83-W.Welker 29 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-89-E.Perry, Holder-1-M.Turk.
MIA 10 NE 24, 12 plays, 51 yards, 1 penalty, 6:28 drive, 13:02 elapsed
83-W.Welker kicks 59 yards from MIA 30 to NE 11. 10-K.Kasper to NE 30 for 19 yards (50-B.Ayanbadejo, 83-W.Welker).
New England Patriots at 1:58, (1st play from scrimmage 1:53)
1-10-NE 30(1:53) 35-P.Pass right tackle to NE 34 for 4 yards (54-Z.Thomas).
2-6-NE 34(1:19) 35-P.Pass right end to NE 33 for -1 yards (55-J.Seau).
3-7-NE 33(:36) (Shotgun) 12-T.Brady pass incomplete to 87-D.Givens.
4-7-NE 33(:31) 8-Jo.Miller punts 51 yards to MIA 16, Center-66-L.Paxton. 83-W.Welker to MIA 25 for 9 yards (53-L.Izzo, 51-D.Davis).
Miami Dolphins at 0:20
1-10-MIA 25(:20) 9-J.Fiedler pass to 84-C.Chambers to MIA 31 for 6 yards (24-T.Law).
ScoreTimeFirst DownsEfficiences
Quarter SummaryPossRPXT3Down4Down
Miami Dolphins1010:0404152/51/1
New England Patriots244:5620131/20/0

