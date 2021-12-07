Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 07 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Peyton Manning shares funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF

Dec 07, 2021 at 01:10 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

jones pdc
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots didn't just get the primetime Monday Night Football treatment on Dec. 6 against the Bills. The game also shown on the ManningCast, a hit this season starring Peyton and Eli Manning.

With guests like David Letterman, Aqib Talib, and Joe Buck, there were great anecdotes, but the banter between Peyton and Eli on its own is worth the watch, including a story about Mac Jones and his sporadic cell phone usage. As it turns out, Jones joins a small club of people in their early 20s who lets their phone be.

Peyton said he broke down Jones's performance, and he reached out, quarterback to quarterback, to see if he thought the analysis was fair.

"I texted it to him, and I say, 'Mac tell me if I'm way off on anything. Tell me if you don't like anything,'" Peyton said. "That was on a Wednesday. He responded back on Friday, and he says, 'Peyton, I don't check my phone during the week. I'm sorry I'm just now getting back to you. I watched it. It's all good.'"

Despite his text going unread for a few days, Peyton said he was more impressed than anything.

"That's pretty cool. That's not normal for a 22-year old not to be checking their phone during the week, but it's paying off for him for sure," Peyton said.

While Peyton took this moment as a sign of how dedicated Jones is to his craft, Eli did as brothers do and took this anecdote as a chance to dunk on his brother.

"Stop bothering the guy during the preparation. You got Monday Night Football. He does not want to watch you talk about and analyze him," Eli said. "Stop. He's got real film to watch. Don't bother this kid. Leave him a voice memo and get out of his way. Wish him luck. Stop trying to take up his time. He's got to watch Bill's film."

You can watch the full moment in the clip below.

Related Content

news

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

news

Matthew Judon's My Cause My Cleats dedicated to the women in his life

Matthew Judon is representing the American Cancer Society and International Justice Mission. 
news

Christian Barmore using My Cause My Cleats to shine light on his mother's battle with MS

Christian Barmore is representing the National MS Society. 
news

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Lacrosse was Chris Mattes's first love, and through My Cause My Cleats, the Patriots staffer is shining a light on the sport's roots in Native American culture. 
news

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Jakob Johnson is using My Cause My Cleats to represent Kristin's Fund. 
news

Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

Cody Davis will walk onto the field Monday night representing his good friend, Eric Stevens, and shining a light on ALS. 
news

Mac Jones represents a new friend and Boston Children's Hospital for My Cause My Cleats

Mac Jones will represent a young boy, Robbie, as well as Boston Children's Hospital for the NFL initiative. 
news

Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats

Nick Folk's cousin was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis at 18-months old, and he will be lacing up cleats for him and the Children's Tumor Foundation through My Cause My Cleats. 
news

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Devin McCourty met Henry Andrade just days before he passed away from cancer in 2013. Since then, Devin's bond with his family has been strong in an effort to honor Henry.  
news

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Ted Karras will be wearing cleats in honor of the Village of Merici. 
news

Revs' Matt Turner is Pats honorary captain after Goalkeeper of the Year announcement 

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Peyton Manning shares funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/7

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Go inside the Patriots locker room as they celebrate their 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Baldinger's film breakdown of Patriots' rushing dominance vs. Bills in Week 13

NFL Network's Baldy Baldinger shares a film breakdown of the New England Patriots' rushing dominance vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Patriots Announce Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Robert Kraft presents Patriot Lawrence Guy as the nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Bill Belichick 12/7: "Good to see our team perform well and get a win in the division"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 14-10 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and others address the media following the week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising