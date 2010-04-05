Official website of the New England Patriots

PFW Blog: DT Damione Lewis report

There still hasn't been any official confirmation from the organization, but according to reports over the weekend, the Patriots have signed 32-year-old free agent defensive tackle Damione Lewis.

Apr 05, 2010 at 10:10 AM

I wouldn't get overly excited about this move, if I were you. Lewis, a former 12th overall pick (2001 by St. Louis), failed to live up to expectations as a Ram for five seasons. He was with the Panthers the past four seasons, and actually played his best football the past two seasons, at least statistically. He's started 31 games from 2008-09, registered 4 sacks, and made more than 40 total tackles in each season.

But he's definitely a tackle-type body (6-2, 300), not really an end, and has played predominantly in 4-3, one-gap systems. New England, as you know, has traditionally been a 3-4, two-gap defense.

So, the only way I could envision Lewis having a major impact on this defense is if the Patriots switch to more of a 4-3, attacking scheme and need an extra tackle on the field. Which I wouldn't rule out, given some of the statements we heard Bill Belichick make at his season-ending press conference back in January. Something to keep in the back of your mind.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

