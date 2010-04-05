PFW Blog: DT Damione Lewis report

There still hasn't been any official confirmation from the organization, but according to reports over the weekend, the Patriots have signed 32-year-old free agent defensive tackle Damione Lewis

I wouldn't get overly excited about this move, if I were you. Lewis, a former 12th overall pick (2001 by St. Louis), failed to live up to expectations as a Ram for five seasons. He was with the Panthers the past four seasons, and actually played his best football the past two seasons, at least statistically. He's started 31 games from 2008-09, registered 4 sacks, and made more than 40 total tackles in each season.

But he's definitely a tackle-type body (6-2, 300), not really an end, and has played predominantly in 4-3, one-gap systems. New England, as you know, has traditionally been a 3-4, two-gap defense.