Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Dec 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

PFW in Progress Recap 10/13: Cowboys recap, On to Indy

Oct 13, 2015 at 07:40 AM
New England Patriots

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="369866"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

PFW in Progress Podcast 10/13 >>

0:02:00 -Today's PFW in Progress featured Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo, and Andy Hart. Despite the Patriots 30-6 victory Sunday in Dallas the show began on a dour note as the crew began to nitpick the New England offensive performance.

0:10:00 -Andy suggested that a surprise mid-season trade may include Patriots left tackle Nate Solder especially after his sub par performance in Dallas. Paul and Andy also felt that the Dallas defense did a great job neutralizing Rob Gronkowski.

0:15:00 -The PFW crew touched on the play of Cowboys defensive lineman Greg Hardy who wreaked havoc on the New England offense Sunday. Hardy consistently beat Nate Solder before Solder left the game due to an elbow injury.

0:23:00 -The guys were no more optimistic with the play of Marcus Cannon who entered the game following the elbow injury to Nate Solder. Despite praise by Bill Belichick in his post-game press conference, the PFW guys felt that Cannon was no better, and in fact worse than Solder.

0:39:00 -PFW in Progress regular Melvin in Tennessee phoned in via the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the positive play of New England wide receiver Keshawn Martin.

0:48:00 -PFW in Progress favorite Chris with a Tian phoned in via the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the injury to Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

1:09:00 -PFW in Progress producer Kevin Collins serenaded the audience with an audio montage of the Patriots 30-6 victory in Dallas on Sunday.

1:22:00 -The PFW boys turned the show discussion to the story that came out yesterday about Tom Brady's training guru Alex Guerrero. The guys gave their opinions on the story and Brady's long term partnership with Guerrero.

1:35:00 -Fred began taking nick name suggestions for the Patriots two headed backfield monster of LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 16 game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Here are the key players to watch as New England and Buffalo meet in a pivotal AFC East clash.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming matchup between the Patriots and the Bills on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise.

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we celebrate the special holiday presents that Patriots fans were able to enjoy this year. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Patriots captain Devin McCourty and Coach Belichick spotlights the power running of Bills QB Josh Allen on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jonnu Smith 12/24: "We are getting better and focusing on getting better"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Ted Karras on Jarrett Stidham 12/24: "Works his hardest and contributed a lot, and is a good friend of mine"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Jalen Mills 12/24:  "It's all about getting back to us"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising