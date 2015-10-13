PFW in Progress Recap 10/13: Cowboys recap, On to Indy

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="369866"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.

0:02:00 -Today's PFW in Progress featured Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo, and Andy Hart. Despite the Patriots 30-6 victory Sunday in Dallas the show began on a dour note as the crew began to nitpick the New England offensive performance.

0:10:00 -Andy suggested that a surprise mid-season trade may include Patriots left tackle Nate Solder especially after his sub par performance in Dallas. Paul and Andy also felt that the Dallas defense did a great job neutralizing Rob Gronkowski.

0:15:00 -The PFW crew touched on the play of Cowboys defensive lineman Greg Hardy who wreaked havoc on the New England offense Sunday. Hardy consistently beat Nate Solder before Solder left the game due to an elbow injury.

0:23:00 -The guys were no more optimistic with the play of Marcus Cannon who entered the game following the elbow injury to Nate Solder. Despite praise by Bill Belichick in his post-game press conference, the PFW guys felt that Cannon was no better, and in fact worse than Solder.

0:39:00 -PFW in Progress regular Melvin in Tennessee phoned in via the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the positive play of New England wide receiver Keshawn Martin.

0:48:00 -PFW in Progress favorite Chris with a Tian phoned in via the Ace Ticket Hot-Line to discuss the injury to Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

1:09:00 -PFW in Progress producer Kevin Collins serenaded the audience with an audio montage of the Patriots 30-6 victory in Dallas on Sunday.

1:22:00 -The PFW boys turned the show discussion to the story that came out yesterday about Tom Brady's training guru Alex Guerrero. The guys gave their opinions on the story and Brady's long term partnership with Guerrero.