Playoff tickets on sale now

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - With Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Patriots earned their sixth AFC East division championship in seven years and their seventh division title this decade. As a result, the Patriots will host a first-round AFC playoff game at Gillette Stadium on either Saturday, Jan. 9 or Sunday, Jan. 10. The NFL will announce the playoff pairings following the conclusion of next week's games.

The Patriots have not lost a home playoff game since Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994 (11-0). Seven of those 11 victories have been played at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots season ticket holders were allowed to purchase their playoff tickets last month, leaving a limited number available for sale. Currently, Patriots fans on the team's season ticket wait list have an advance opportunity to purchase tickets via a private sale which will end Monday, Dec. 28 at 5:00 p.m. Any remaining tickets, plus a limited number of pre-held individual ones, will be offered in a public sale through Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 10:00 a.m. Visa, a proud sponsor of the National Football League and the New England Patriots, will be the only accepted form of payment.

All Patriots playoff ticket orders will be processed through Ticketmaster. Playoff tickets will NOT be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. Ticket orders can be processed online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone by calling 800-745-3000. Once again, Visa credit or debit cards are the only acceptable form of payment for Patriots playoff tickets.

Details for Tuesday's public sale are listed below:

Sale Date:Tuesday, December 29, 2009 Time: 10:00 a.m. EST Where:Ticketmaster Phone Center or on-line at www.ticketmaster.com Phone #:800-745-3000 Prices: Ticket prices are set by the NFL and are available in the following price categories; $169, $122, $90 and $65 Payment:Visa debit or credit card only Limits: There will be a 4-ticket limit per person

The playoff pairings will be announced after the conclusion of the Week 17 games. The dates and times for the Wild Card Round games are listed below.

Wild Card Round

Saturday, January 9, 2010

4:30 pm - AFC or NFC Wild Card Playoff (NBC)

8:00 pm - AFC or NFC Wild Card Playoff (NBC)

Sunday, January 10, 2010

1:00 pm - AFC or NFC Wild Card Playoff (CBS or FOX)