Position Breakdown: Offensive line

]()The starting unit at the end of the season looked slightly different than the group that began the season as starters. The left side of the line - tackle Matt Light, guard Joe Andruzzi and center Dan Koppen - each started all 19 games. Stephen Neal eventually won the job at right guard after a solid pre-season, starting the final 17 games at right guard after he was inserted into the lineup for Russ Hochstein in Game 3. Tom Ashworth, the incumbent starter at right tackle, started the first six games before a back injury put him on the injured reserve. Fourth-year pro Brandon Gorin took over the following week, staring the final 10 games of the regular season and all three playoff contests.

In a group commonly referred to as "anonymous" and "unassuming," Light is often the most highly regarded member of the Patriots line. The 26-year-old, a second-round pick in 2001, started every game for the third consecutive season and now has a resume that features 58 consecutive starts at left tackle. Light, who along with Andruzzi has three Super Bowl starts, had a mostly consistent season despite battling through an ankle injury and is still thought to still be improving with experience. The Patriots signed Light to a contract extension during the season that runs through 2010.

Right tackle proved to be an Achilles heel of sorts in 2004. The Patriots first lost top reserve Adrian Klemm - considered to be the top reserve at both tackle spots - when he was placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 6. Klemm, 27, is a former second-round pick in 2000 who is considered a borderline starter, but has made 10 starts in 26 career games over five seasons. The loss of Klemm was compounded four weeks later when Ashworth was also put on injured reserve. Ashworth, also 27, is still relatively inexperienced but had looked to get a lock on the position by starting 19 of his 23 career games there. The injuries left the Patriots to look to Gorin, who started his first career game against Pittsburgh in Week 8 and proved to be a stable starter through the remainder of the season. Gorin, 26, originally projected as a backup but showed improvement over the second half of the season as the starters along the line remained the same for the final 13 games.

Andruzzi, 29, is the most veteran of the group. The 6-foot-3, 312-pound veteran has made 76 starts in 95 career games over eight seasons and can also play both guard positions. He started the first two games of the season at right guard before shifting to the left side when Neal was inserted into the lineup. Neal, 28, provided one of the most interesting storylines of the 2004 season. A former two-time NCAA Champion wrester who did not play college football, Neal regained his health this season after missing nearly all of the last two seasons due to injuries. After beginning the season in a rotation with Andruzzi and Hochstein, Neal won the job outright, showing as much improvement over the course of the season as any other Patriots player.