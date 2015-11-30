Presser Points - Bill Belichick: 'Hoping for the best' on Rob Gronkowski

2. NFL can explain PI calls, not Belichick: Before Gronkowski left with the injury in Denver, he was the center of discussion regarding a pair of questionable offensive pass interference flags. The second call, in particular, wiped out a 10-yard third-down conversion and led to a Patriots punt with the team holding on to just a 21-17 lead late in the game. Gronkowksi now has five OPI calls on the season as the league is clearly cracking down in that area, to the point where it seems to have gone way too far with the flags.

Belichick didn't want to discuss the topic, though, deferring the questions to the league.

"Again I think any of those questions should be directed toward the league," Belichick said. "And it doesn't really matter what I think. It's more something that they should comment on."

In fact, reaching out to the league is actually what Belichick does when there is confusion on a rules questions or interpretation of the way the game is being officiated.

"Any time a player asks you about a rule, if you know the rule then you explain to him what it is and how it's being applied. If you don't know the rule, then I would call Dean [Blandino, NFL V.P. of Officiating] get an explanation from him and then tell the player what the correct interpretation of it is. That's how we try to handle it."

Belichick was a little more forthcoming in his response to a query about a strange few seconds in the fourth quarter when a Broncos injury on defense led Denver to being charged with an "excess timeout" that stopped the clock before it quickly restarted and seemingly caught the Patriots ill-prepared as precious seconds ticked away.