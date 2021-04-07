Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

On April 1, the NFL released a list of proposed rule changes, and Kansas City brought an interesting proposal to the table. The rule would allow an expansion of the range of numbers for certain positions, adding more options for skill players. Running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs would be able to rock single digit jersey numbers, an option only currently available to quarterbacks, kickers and punters. The rules are up for a vote this month, and NBC Sports' Peter King believes this one will pass.