Puppies, proposals and pop stars: How the Patriots spent Memorial Day weekend

This past weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and the Patriots definitely made the most of it. There was an engagement, a new puppy and whole lot more, not to mention plenty of Memorial Day tributes. Check out how the guys spent the long weekend in the social media highlights below.
The biggest news came from Devin McCourty, whose offseason just keeps getting better. The Patriots safety proposed to girlfriend Michelle while on a family trip to Disney World.
The McCourtys weren't the only ones in Orlando, though. Rob Gronkowski and his usual entourage traveled to Florida for some fun during the long weekend.
There was plenty of excitement for the Brady Bunch too, as they got a new addition to the family.
https://www.facebook.com/Gisele/photos/a.10153419653095083.1073741825.148286545082/10155635979560083/?type=1&theater
Meanwhile, Coach Belichick stayed focused on sports. He traveled to Philadelphia, Penn., for the NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship and met with a group of youth lacrosse players invited to the game by the Bill Belichick Foundation.
Tim Wright was all about community too. The tight end launched his own foundation, The Wright Way Academy, back home in New Jersey.
https://instagram.com/p/3HZvPwqzop/?taken-by=thewrightwayacademy
Stephen Gostkowski and Rob Ninkovich stayed in New England, but headed to Mohegan Sun to catch Ed Sheeran in concert.
Julian Edelman made his Food Network debut on a special episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with buddy Guy Fieri.
On Monday, a number of the guys also took time to pay tribute to all the servicemen and women who've lost their lives.
https://twitter.com/R_Allen86/status/602837485891235840
https://instagram.com/p/3HkJOrvE_M/
For more stories about your Patriots off the field plus exclusive offers and giveaways, be sure tosign up for our monthly Lifestyle newsletter.
RELATED LINKS