Random Thoughts: Amendola steps up

INTERESTING DECISION –The Patriots last touchdown came on a Brady throw to LeGarrette Blount with 12:48 remaining. It put New England ahead 33-21 and created a decision for Bill Belichick. Having Stephen Gostkowski kick the extra point would make it a 13-point lead while a successful two-point conversion would have made it 14. Considering there were less than 13 minutes left the difference between 13 or 12 (if the two-point attempt had failed) seemed to be negligible, but Belichick opted to kick it. Ultimately it didn't matter because the Colts failed to score until the final two minutes so they never got a chance to get the lead. I thought it was a curious decision by Belichick but one that had little bearing on the game.

SECOND HALF SURGE –For the second straight week Gronkowski's production in the first half was limited. Against Dallas he caught just one pass for 6 yards and in Indy he was blanked. The second half was a different story, however. Against the Cowboys he caught a 33-yarder on the first drive after the break and finished with four catches for 67 yards. On Sunday the tight end made three grabs for 50 yards including a 25-yard touchdown in the second half, and once again they came on the first drive. One factor for the Colts was the loss of Adams, who sat out with a hamstring injury. He was involved in the coverage on Gronkowski and in his absence things changed after intermission. Incidentally Gronkowski's touchdown catch was the 60th of his career and it came in his 70th game, which is the fastest for a tight end in NFL history. Also, the Patriots entered the game averaging 32.6 points per game when Gronkowski is in the lineup. Obviously that number rises slightly after putting 34 on the board.

LINE CALLS –The Patriots were already without Nate Solder to start the game and then lost his replacement at left tackle Marcus Cannon to an early toe injury. Cameron Fleming replaced Cannon but moved to right tackle while Sebastian Vollmer went to the left side. It was the first time Vollmer got snaps at left tackle since 2009 when he replaced the injured Matt Light late in the season. Through it all the line did a reasonably good job of giving Brady time to throw, and when he needed to buy time he did a nice job of moving in the pocket. Inside the rotation among Shaq Mason, Josh Kline and Tre' Jackson continued while David Andrews handled things in the middle once again. The injuries up front are mounting and the concern level is on the rise as a result.

DOUBLE SCORE – Belichick loves to defer the option when winning the coin toss and the reason is to create the possibility of gaining back-to-back possessions at the end of the first half and to start the second. That's exactly the scenario that unfolded in Indy as Stephen Gostkowski booted a field goal to close the first half and the Patriots then drove 80 yards for a touchdown to open the second. It marked the 15th time New England has pulled off the "double score" since 2009, which is the most in the NFL during that span.