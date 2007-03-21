RB Rhodes pleads guilty to reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS (March 21, 2007) -- Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes pleaded guilty to reckless driving after prosecutors dropped drunken driving charges against him.

The 28-year-old Rhodes, who spent the past six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, was fined $1,000 in exchange for the guilty plea during a brief appearance in Marion County Criminal Court. He was stopped on Feb. 20.

Rhodes also was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but 178 were suspended and he received credit for two days.

Rhodes was originally charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.08.

Those counts were dropped due to evidence problems and Rhodes' blood-alcohol level being 0.09, said David Wyser, chief trial deputy for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. The legal limit to drive in Indiana is 0.08.

Wyser declined to elaborate on the evidence problems and denied that Rhodes was given preferential treatment.

"This was the proper resolution," he said after the guilty plea.

Rhodes' attorney, Jim Voyles, said they also were happy with the result.

"We're pleased the matter is now resolved," he said.

Rhodes, who was dressed in a baggy tan suit, did not comment on the sentence. Asked whether he had anything to say to the fans, he said: "Thank you all for the support, and I wish you guys good luck."

Rhodes helped lead the Colts to their 29-17 Super Bowl win over the Bears by rushing for 113 yards. Earlier this month, the free agent agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders that could be worth up to $7.5 million.

An Indiana state trooper arrested him after pulling over his GMC truck at 3 a.m. on Interstate 65. Police, who called the stop a "normal, run-of-the-mill drunk driving arrest," said Rhodes was driving 81 mph in a 55-mph zone.

The speeding led to the reckless driving charge, which is a Class B misdemeanor, Wyser said. Class B misdemeanors can come with a jail sentence of up to 180 days, while the Class A charges that were dropped carry a jail sentence of up to a year.