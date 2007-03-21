Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 24 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

RB Rhodes pleads guilty to reckless driving

Mar 21, 2007 at 03:35 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (March 21, 2007) -- Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes pleaded guilty to reckless driving after prosecutors dropped drunken driving charges against him.

The 28-year-old Rhodes, who spent the past six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, was fined $1,000 in exchange for the guilty plea during a brief appearance in Marion County Criminal Court. He was stopped on Feb. 20.

Rhodes also was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but 178 were suspended and he received credit for two days.

Rhodes was originally charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.08.

Those counts were dropped due to evidence problems and Rhodes' blood-alcohol level being 0.09, said David Wyser, chief trial deputy for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. The legal limit to drive in Indiana is 0.08.

Wyser declined to elaborate on the evidence problems and denied that Rhodes was given preferential treatment.

"This was the proper resolution," he said after the guilty plea.

Rhodes' attorney, Jim Voyles, said they also were happy with the result.

"We're pleased the matter is now resolved," he said.

Rhodes, who was dressed in a baggy tan suit, did not comment on the sentence. Asked whether he had anything to say to the fans, he said: "Thank you all for the support, and I wish you guys good luck."

Rhodes helped lead the Colts to their 29-17 Super Bowl win over the Bears by rushing for 113 yards. Earlier this month, the free agent agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders that could be worth up to $7.5 million.

An Indiana state trooper arrested him after pulling over his GMC truck at 3 a.m. on Interstate 65. Police, who called the stop a "normal, run-of-the-mill drunk driving arrest," said Rhodes was driving 81 mph in a 55-mph zone.

The speeding led to the reckless driving charge, which is a Class B misdemeanor, Wyser said. Class B misdemeanors can come with a jail sentence of up to 180 days, while the Class A charges that were dropped carry a jail sentence of up to a year.

In 2002, Rhodes was charged with domestic battery in connection with a disturbance at his home involving his child's mother, Latrina Moore. He avoided prosecution and was placed in a diversionary program and underwent mental health counseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Richard Seymour stopped by The Hall to answer questions from Patriots Nation ahead of his Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, October 23.
news

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a strong showing in his third game and could be a badly-needed emerging threat in the Patriots backfield.
news

Patriots vs Jets: Qué debemos observar

Los Pats buscarán retomar el camino del triunfo cuando reciban a sus vecinos de New York.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

What They're Saying: New York Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/21: One-on-One with Nick Folk

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots kicker Nick Folk to reflect on his 15-year career and to discuss his record-breaking season.

Bill Belichick on Richard Seymour: "Tremendous player with a tremendous skill set"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 22, 2021.

Myles Bryant 10/21: "As long as you're comfortable you can go out there and play the game you have always played"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

One-on-One with Kendrick Bourne

Steve Burton sits down with Kendrick Bourne to talk about how the east coast compares to the west coast.

Nick Folk 10/21: "Everybody's dealing with nicks and bruises right now"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 10/21: "We need to do whatever we need to do to win football games"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
Advertising