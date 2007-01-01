Official website of the New England Patriots

Reaction to the death of Denver CB Williams

The following is reaction to the death of Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams...

(Jan. 1, 2006) -- The following is reaction to the death of Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams:

"He is in a limo, you think he's doing all the right things, he's not driving ... I mean, who shoots up a limo? But you've always got to watch your surroundings. It's a sad situation for him for that to even happen. That's some of the stuff you deal with when you're in the limelight, people get jealous for all type of different situations. Nobody knows what happens, but it definitely went too far." -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, himself shot outside a Denver nightclub in 2003.

"He was a great guy. You kind of don't believe it at first until you get called a couple of times. The first one you're like 'Stop playing,' then you get hit all night about it and you start to believe it. He was a great dude to hang around with, a good friend. He was real outgoing, just a good guy." -- Houston Texans and former Broncos running back Ron Dayne.

"He was the greatest player I have coached in my 20 years. He wanted to prove to the world that he could play. ... He wanted to prove himself, and that's the way he approached every game. It was what made him a great player." -- Oklahoma State secondary and special teams coach Joe DeForest.

"He's a great kid, did a great job for us. I talked to a couple of (Denver) coaches this morning and a couple of our players that know him very well and it's very unfortunate. The kid had a great future." - Houston Texans coach and former Broncos assistant Gary Kubiak.

"All of us are devastated by this tragedy. To lose a young player, and more important, a great young man such as Darrent Williams, is incomprehensible. To lose him in such a senseless manner as this is beyond words. ... Darrent was a wonderful young man, and his passing is a great loss for his family, the Broncos and the city." -- Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

"We all know that Darrent was an excellent player, but as a person, he was a first class young man who brightened every room with his smile, attitude and personality. I cannot express how heartsick I feel at this loss." -- Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.

"I just want to take this opportunity to let the family members and everybody associated with the Broncos, let them know how deeply we are saddened as an organization and as players and coaches for the tragic event that happened last night." -- Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher.

"Any time you lose a guy who was close to everyone, it hurts. From the get-go, he was like one of your good friends." -- Broncos punter Paul Ernster.

