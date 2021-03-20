Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 19 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 21 - 12:59 AM

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

Reintroducing formerly former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown

Mar 20, 2021 at 01:40 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

We don't need to tell you that the Patriots were busy at the start of free agency. The Patriots brought in new faces and brought back several players from the 2020 roster.

In the midst of all that news, three former Patriots found their way back to Foxborough. Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras re-signed with the team after both spent a year in Miami before rejoining the squad in New England. Before free agency began, the Patriots traded for Trent Brown from the Raiders, bringing him back after two season in Las Vegas.

Van Noy, Karras and Brown haven't been gone from New England for very long, but we're reintroducing them to Patriots fans as a welcome back. So without further ado, here's what you need to know about this trio off the field.

Kyle Van Noy

Twitter: KVN_03
Instagram: realkylevannoy

Van Noy's return to Foxborough comes after a year hiatus in Miami. He spent four seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. While he made a name for himself on the field, in New England, he thrived in the community.

He and his wife, Marissa, through their Van Noy Valor Foundation, work to support families and kids in foster care and going through adoption. They hosted an annual Christmas tree giveaway, trips, movie premieres and more. For the Van Noy family, it's personal. Kyle was adopted, and Marissa's brother and father were also adopted. They dedicated themselves to building relationships throughout New England.

Because of this work, Van Noy was the Patriots 2019 Ron Burton Community MVP and the Patriots Walter Payton Man fo the Year nominee. His purpose in giving back is simple.

""There's a lot of people out there that need help, and I want to help. I was given a lot growing up. I was blessed with second chances being a troublemaker, and I know there are people out there that are just looking for that chance and opportunity just to put a smile on their face, that's the least I can do," Van Noy said. "It's fun to see kids smiling."

Ted Karras III

Twitter: \_teddy\_k
Instagram: teddy\_k\_75

After a year in Miami, Karras rejoins the team that drafted him, so let's get reacquainted.

Karras was one of four members of the Patriots 2016 rookie class to go to three Super Bowls in his firs three years in the league.

With two Super Bowl rings to his name, Karras only added to his family's collection. In fact, he is the third Ted Karras to win a Super Bowl. His grandfather, Ted Karras Sr., won with the Chicago Bears in 1963. His father, Ted Karras Jr., played for Washington during the NFL strike and won a Super Bowl with the team. Because he played during the strike, Karras Jr. didn't get his ring until 2018, a year after his son won his first.

Karras is a self-proclaimed Twitter loyalist, a cat dad and an avid watcher of "The Office."

In his first stint with the Patriots, he hosted his own mini-series called "Ted Talks," where he would rant and rave about a subject of his choosing.

In the premiere, he talked about his favorite book: "Slaughterhouse-Five." It remains to be seen if Ted Talks will be picked up for a second season.

Trent Brown

Twitter: Trent
Instagram: Trent

After two seasons with the Raiders, Brown makes his towering return to New England, and it truly is towering. Standing at 6'8", Brown's height is a common refrain.

Though he is a tall, tall guy, that's not all. Brown has his own TB77 Foundation, which aims to change the lives of kids in need. While he was with the Raiders, Brown donated $20,000 to the Clark County School District Technology Fund to provide students necessary technology to adjust to remote learning.

"Through my TB77 Cares Foundation, this donation is the first of many steps I plan on taking in ensuring everyone has the resources they need to succeed. Every student deserves the chance to learn no matter the circumstance," Brown said in a press release about the donation. "My hope is that these laptops can bring opportunities to families that need help closing the gap between technology and education during this uncertain time."

For Van Noy, Karras and Brown, the time away from New England may have been short, but the reunion is certainly a welcome one.

Related Content

news

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

A recap of the wild week in transactions -- according to Patriots social media. 
news

Get to know all of the Patriots reported free agent signings off the field

It was a wild week in free agency and legal tampering, and the Patriots have brought some new faces into the fold. Let's get to know the reported new guys. 
news

Patriots teammates show Patrick Chung love after retirement announcement 

Patrick Chung announced his retirement this week and was met with an outpouring of love from his teammates.
news

Joe Thuney reflects on time in New England in touching Instagram farewell

The former Patriots offensive lineman was drafted by the Patriots and bid the organization farewell in a touching Instagram. 
news

Cody Davis announces reported re-signing in the most precious fashion

Cody Davis will reportedly be back with the Patriots, and he shared the news on Twitter with some help from his son. 
news

Brandon King gives Bill Belichick fresh haircut for a cause

Barber/linebacker Brandon King got himself a new client: Bill Belichick. 
news

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Julian Edelman shared the message on Wednesday. 
news

Boston Renegade Adrienne Smith's mission to empower, inspire the next generation of women in football

Adrienne Smith will be part of the Patriots and Revolution Foundations Women in Sports Panel on Thursday. 
news

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

You can listen to the conversation on the latest episode of "Do Your Part," an official Patriots podcast.
news

Ron Burton Sr. built a 'utopia' of love and faith, leaving a legacy greater than football

Ron Burton Sr., the Patriots' first draft pick in 1960, built a legacy bigger than football through the Ron Burton Training Village, and his family's dedication has ensured it lives on.
news

Chris Hogan declares for Premier Lacrosse League entry draft

The former Patriot is switching gears and trying his hand at professional lacrosse. 

Latest News

Reintroducing formerly former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Matt Judon: 'I'm excited to get it going'

Megan O'Brien sat down with one of the newest New England Patriots, linebacker Matt Judon to discuss his first day at Gillette as well as the upcoming season.

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Megan O'Brien sat down with new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry to discuss how thrilled he is to be a part of the franchise as well as his relationship with Coach Belichick.

Offseason Report: Free agent frenzy continues

A recap of a busy week for the New England Patriots that continues with more additions to the 2021 roster.

One-on-one with Nelson Agholor

Megan O'Brien sat down with one of the newest New England Patriots, wide receiver Nelson Agholor to discuss the process of signing with the team as well as his first day as a Patriot.

Offseason Report: Busy offseason continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to make moves that contribute to their busy offseason.

Offseason Report: New league year has officially begun

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continued to make headlines as the new league year began at 4pm today.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising