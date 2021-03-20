Reintroducing formerly former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy's return to Foxborough comes after a year hiatus in Miami. He spent four seasons with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. While he made a name for himself on the field, in New England, he thrived in the community.

He and his wife, Marissa, through their Van Noy Valor Foundation, work to support families and kids in foster care and going through adoption. They hosted an annual Christmas tree giveaway, trips, movie premieres and more. For the Van Noy family, it's personal. Kyle was adopted, and Marissa's brother and father were also adopted. They dedicated themselves to building relationships throughout New England.

Because of this work, Van Noy was the Patriots 2019 Ron Burton Community MVP and the Patriots Walter Payton Man fo the Year nominee. His purpose in giving back is simple.