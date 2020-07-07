Report: Burkhead reworks contract

According to a report from ESPN's Field Yates, Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has reworked his contract, dropping his base salary from $2.5 million to $1.05 million and opening up nearly a million dollars in needed cap space for the team. Burkhead will also receive a $550k signing bonus according to Yates' report.
This is a move that likely means Burkhead's roster spot will be secure this season with a more manageable cap number. Entering the final year of the three-year contract extension he signed in 2018, Burkhead was a popular target as a potential cut with the Patriots stacked backfield, but now it appears Burkhead is still very much in the Patriots 2020 plans.
Burkhead is coming off his best season as a Patriot, setting personal highs for games played (13), rushing attempts and yards as well as receiving yards. He's arguably the Patriots most balanced back while also playing close to 50 percent of the special teams snaps in 2019, bringing value in a number of different ways. The 30-year-old running back also chipped in three touchdowns during New England's playoff run to their sixth championship, including the overtime game-winner against the Chiefs.