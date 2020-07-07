Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 10:05 AM

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Photo by David Silverman
Rex Burkhead.

According to a report from ESPN's Field Yates, Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has reworked his contract, dropping his base salary from $2.5 million to $1.05 million and opening up nearly a million dollars in needed cap space for the team. Burkhead will also receive a $550k signing bonus according to Yates' report.

This is a move that likely means Burkhead's roster spot will be secure this season with a more manageable cap number. Entering the final year of the three-year contract extension he signed in 2018, Burkhead was a popular target as a potential cut with the Patriots stacked backfield, but now it appears Burkhead is still very much in the Patriots 2020 plans.

Burkhead is coming off his best season as a Patriot, setting personal highs for games played (13), rushing attempts and yards as well as receiving yards. He's arguably the Patriots most balanced back while also playing close to 50 percent of the special teams snaps in 2019, bringing value in a number of different ways. The 30-year-old running back also chipped in three touchdowns during New England's playoff run to their sixth championship, including the overtime game-winner against the Chiefs.

