Report: Cody Davis returning to Patriots

According to a super cute social media post featuring his son, Cody Davis is returning to the Patriots on a two-year deal. The eight-year veteran tallied nine special teams tackles in his first season with the Patriots, despite a trip to injured reserve that cost him three games.

Davis still ended up playing 65 percent of the special teams snaps, good enough for third on the team. His biggest play of the season came on a blocked field goal against the Chargers that was returned for a touchdown.