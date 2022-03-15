Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

According to a report by NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are retaining another one of their veteran captains, signing James White to a two-year pact.

White was limited to just three games in 2021, but showed good chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, grabbing 12 catches for 84 yards, providing just a small glimpse of the connections that they also shared during training camp. His return will help round out an excellent running back room that also features Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian wrote in recent weeks that White was progressing well in his recovery from the hip injury that ended his season. White will enter his ninth season with the team as his prognosis will continue to be something to monitor. If fully healthy, the two-year deal will provide some security at the passing back role, while the team could still look for his eventual replacement in draft. Harris is also set to hit free agency in 2023.