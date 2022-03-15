Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots are bringing back a veteran captain on a two year deal according to reports.

Mar 15, 2022 at 02:17 PM
Mike Dussault

According to a report by NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are retaining another one of their veteran captains, signing James White to a two-year pact.

White was limited to just three games in 2021, but showed good chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, grabbing 12 catches for 84 yards, providing just a small glimpse of the connections that they also shared during training camp. His return will help round out an excellent running back room that also features Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian wrote in recent weeks that White was progressing well in his recovery from the hip injury that ended his season. White will enter his ninth season with the team as his prognosis will continue to be something to monitor. If fully healthy, the two-year deal will provide some security at the passing back role, while the team could still look for his eventual replacement in draft. Harris is also set to hit free agency in 2023.

White was elected captain in four-straight seasons from 2018-2021 and has the most receptions (364), receiving yards (3,161) and receiving touchdowns (25) by a running back in the NFL since 2015.

news

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

The Patriots are sending one of their starting guards to Tampa Bay in exchange for a draft pick according to various reports.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

New England is sending Chase Winovich to Cleveland for a former Alabama linebacker according to reports.
news

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

According to a report from NFL.com, the Patriots are bringing back one of their most consistent performers of the last two-and-a-half years.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Matthew Slater, lose Karras to Bengals

The veteran special teamer and captain will reportedly be back for another go-round with the Patriots.
news

Report: Patriots retain Hoyer, Ferentz

The Patriots continued to reportedly retain their in-house veterans as the start of free agency approaches.
news

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back a key veteran and leader of the secondary on a one-year deal according to a number of reports.
news

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots got an early jump on the start of the league year by reportedly tagging one of their young, promising wide receivers.
news

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

The Patriots are moving on from veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
news

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

According to an NFL Network report, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson will hit the open free agency market.
news

Report: Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler headed to Raiders

The Patriots offensive coordinator and director of player personnel are reportedly set to land with the Raiders.
