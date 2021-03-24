Report: James White returning to the Patriots

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

White_Miami_Watermark
Eric Adler/New England Patriots

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, running back James White is expected to re-sign with the Patriots. Fowler's report signals the deal should be completed shortly, giving New England back a captain and valuable pass-catcher out of the backfield.

A week into free agency, White's status appeared uncertain. After a challenging year, it was speculated White might want to find a new team closer to his home in Florida. It was easy to draw a connection to Tom Brady and the Bucs. But now White is set to head back to his only NFL team and it is welcome news as White can help put the 2021 signing class over the top.

The Patriots' depth chart at running back needed to be addressed with both White and Rex Burkhead hitting free agency this offseason. With no clear succession plan at the valuable third-down running back spot, bringing back White makes a ton of sense.

Still only 29, the three-time captain should be primed for a bounce-back season. His return was a welcome one, as there remain some Patriots still in free agency that could still to return to the team like White did, including Burkhead, Lawrence Guy and Jason McCourty.

