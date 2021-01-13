Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jan 13 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Jan 13, 2021 at 02:36 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

coach-jerod-mayo-watermarked-silverman

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will interview with the Philadelphia Eagles for their open head coaching position this week. Two years since joining the Patriots coaching staff, this is Mayo's first opportunity to interview for a head coach job.

Mayo spent eight years with the Patriots after being selected 10th overall in the 2008 NFL entry draft. He broke 100 tackles in four of those seasons, including a whopping 174 in 2010, his best statistical season that included career highs in passes defended (five) and fumbles recovered (three).

He joined the team as the inside linebackers coach in 2019, a spot where he's spent the last two seasons in a leadership role, fitting of his playing experience and football smarts. While Mayo may lack a lengthy coaching resume, he's universally praised for his knowledge of the game and could be an outside-the-box choice for the Eagles as they look to replace Doug Pederson.

For the Patriots, it would be a significant blow to lose one of the most intriguing young defensive coaches on their roster.

Related Content

news

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Two Patriots from the past were named to the College Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
news

NFL Notes: Wild Card Edition

With six games to follow there was plenty to make note of as the playoffs got underway.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Looking back at the best, worst and most memorable moments from the 2020 Patriots season.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Plotting a course for the offseason

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
news

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

The Patriots have plenty of questions to answer this offseason and plenty of ammunition to make some big splashes.
news

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Three Patriots special teamers make the cut for the Associated Press' 2020 All-Pro first and second teams.
news

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

New England Patriot great Richard Seymour will knock on Canton's door once again.
news

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

An early look ahead to next regular season.
news

Week 17 NFL Notes: Time To Move On

The Patriots regular season is over so it's time to devote our full attention on the quarterback situation.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: The QB Quandary (and more) 

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
news

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

With the NFL wrapping up their regular season, the Patriots now know where they stand when it comes to April's draft.

Latest News

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Patriots News Blitz 1/13: Early looks at the mocks

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Joe Cardona announced as one of three finalists for Salute to Service Award

NFL Notes: Wild Card Edition

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Patriots News Blitz 1/12: Getting the rebuild started

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Plotting a course for the offseason

Patriots News Blitz 1/11: Reports: Ziegler to remain with Pats

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Devin McCourty and James White Named New England Patriots 2020 Ed Block Courage Award Winners

Statement from Bill Belichick on Nick Caserio

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Patriots players give grants to eight local organizations through their 2020 Social Justice Fund

Patriots News Blitz 1/8: Turning the page to a busy offseason

Patriots News Blitz 1/7: Taking stock as changes begin to arrive early

Patriots Sign Linebacker Michael Pinckney To A Future Contract

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Patriots News Blitz 1/6: Caserio reportedly on the move

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

The American Cancer Society and National Football League Award $50,000 Grants To Two Boston Health Centers To Safely Increase Cancer Screenings During COVID-19

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

Week 17 NFL Notes: Time To Move On

Berj Najarian leads NFL Auction for My Cause, My Cleats

Advertising