Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Mayo spent eight years with the Patriots after being selected 10th overall in the 2008 NFL entry draft. He broke 100 tackles in four of those seasons, including a whopping 174 in 2010, his best statistical season that included career highs in passes defended (five) and fumbles recovered (three).

He joined the team as the inside linebackers coach in 2019, a spot where he's spent the last two seasons in a leadership role, fitting of his playing experience and football smarts. While Mayo may lack a lengthy coaching resume, he's universally praised for his knowledge of the game and could be an outside-the-box choice for the Eagles as they look to replace Doug Pederson.