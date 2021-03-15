Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots reportedly added a second receiver to their free agency mix on Monday evening, signing 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year deal worth $22.5 million according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The four-year veteran is coming off a career-high 49 catches for 669 yards and two touchdowns after emerging as an undrafted rookie and sustaining his roster spot with San Francisco. Bourne will turn 26 this summer and is the youngest of the Patriots reported signings to open free agency. His three-year deal should give him some stability as he, Agholor and Jonnu Smith will look to transform the Patriots' passing attack.

In all, the team has reportedly added tight end Jonnu Smith, receivers Nelson Agholor and Bourne, linebacker Matthew Judon, cornerback Jalen Mills, and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, along with two of their own players, Carl Davis and Deatrich Wise.