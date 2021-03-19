Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

According to a report from ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are bringing back starting center David Andrews on a four-year deal. It looked briefly like Andrews would depart New England, with teammates like Julian Edelman making social media posts that seemed to mean goodbye. But now, the four-time captain appears to be staying put, giving New England the makings of another fantastic offensive line.

The team also reportedly brought back Ted Karras, who now provides valuable interior depth, along with Trent Brown, their mammoth left tackle from their 2018 Super Bowl run. Those two reported additions should help offset the loss of Joe Thuney, who headed to Kansas City, giving New England a promising set of blockers upfront.