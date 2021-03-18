Report: Patriots trade Ryan Izzo to Texans

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are trading tight end Ryan Izzo to the Texans for a seventh-round draft selection in 2022. Izzo was a 2018 seventh-round pick and, after missing his rookie season due to injury, emerged as the Patriots lead tight end in 2020.

Playing in 12 games and 62 percent of the snaps in 2020, Izzo registered 13 catches for 199 yards while providing reliable blocking services.