Report: Patriots trade Ryan Izzo to Texans

Mar 18, 2021
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are trading tight end Ryan Izzo to the Texans for a seventh-round draft selection in 2022. Izzo was a 2018 seventh-round pick and, after missing his rookie season due to injury, emerged as the Patriots lead tight end in 2020.

Playing in 12 games and 62 percent of the snaps in 2020, Izzo registered 13 catches for 199 yards while providing reliable blocking services.

With a loaded depth chart that now includes second-year players Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, along with reported signings Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to go with veteran 2020 opt-out Matt Lacosse, the Patriots had some flexibility to move on from Izzo.

