Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will not use the Franchise Tag on cornerback J.C. Jackson, allowing Jackson to hit the open free agency market which opens on 16.

Jackson has been a ballhawk since arriving in New England as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. In his four seasons, he's grabbed 25 interceptions, tying an NFL record. His production, consistency and availability (62 of 65 possible games played) are unquestionable.

After playing 2021 under a second-round restricted free agent tender, Jackson comes up for free agency during a tight salary cap offseason for the Patriots. The Franchise Tag would cost approximately $17.295 million for Jackson, meaning the Patriots would need to start moving some money around immediately to take that number on, even if it was just a move to buy more time to negotiate a long-term contract or trade.