Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

Phillips signed with New England in 2020 and was an immediate slam dunk for the Patriots' gameplan defense and has yet to miss a game. Phillips led the 2020 Pats in tackles and has doubled his two interceptions to four in 2021 as he continues to be one of the team's most reliable playmakers, no matter where he's playing on defense.

According to Next Gen stats, here's where Phillips has lined up this season.

Safety: 173

Slot CB: 145

OLB: 118

ILB: 102

Edge: 106

Perimeter CB: 85

Interior DL (hovering over IDL): 21

"Adrian was very good around the line of scrimmage for the Chargers," said Bill Belichick in November of Phillips. "In San Diego, he played in the box. He played on the edge of the defense. They played that style of the defense where the safeties really play as linebackers in Coach [Gus] Bradley's defense. You can see his instinctiveness."

Now, Phillips' versatility will be a fixture of the Patriots defense for years to come.