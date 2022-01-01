Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 31 2021 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 02 2022 - 10:40 AM

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

Jan 01, 2022 at 01:10 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211214_PDC_Phillips_DSP

With a significant number of key defensive players headed for free agency this offseason, the Patriots have reportedly made a an early move in 2022 to extend one of their most productive over the last two seasons.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter the team came to a deal on a three-year extension with Adrian Phillips that will keep Phillips in New England through 2024.

Phillips signed with New England in 2020 and was an immediate slam dunk for the Patriots' gameplan defense and has yet to miss a game. Phillips led the 2020 Pats in tackles and has doubled his two interceptions to four in 2021 as he continues to be one of the team's most reliable playmakers, no matter where he's playing on defense.

According to Next Gen stats, here's where Phillips has lined up this season.

  • Safety: 173
  • Slot CB: 145
  • OLB: 118
  • ILB: 102
  • Edge: 106
  • Perimeter CB: 85
  • Interior DL (hovering over IDL): 21 

"Adrian was very good around the line of scrimmage for the Chargers," said Bill Belichick in November of Phillips. "In San Diego, he played in the box. He played on the edge of the defense. They played that style of the defense where the safeties really play as linebackers in Coach [Gus] Bradley's defense. You can see his instinctiveness."

Now, Phillips' versatility will be a fixture of the Patriots defense for years to come.

"He's one of our best players," said Belichick. "He's one of our most versatile players. He almost always does the right thing. When something comes up, maybe you haven't covered it... He does what you would want him to do without really telling him exactly what to do in that situation, so all that's impressive."

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

The Patriots are reportedly trading the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year to the NFC South.
news

Report: Jamie Collins returning for third Patriots stint

According to ESPN, the Patriots are working on a reunion with a familiar linebacker.
news

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Breaking down the reports of who the Patriots are signing for their 16-man practice squad.
news

Report: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

A mid-camp trade reportedly sends the Patriots running back to Los Angeles for two late-round picks.
news

Report: Gilmore reports, starts on PUP

According to two reports from ESPN, Stephon Gilmore was present at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, while the Patriots PUP list was also set.
news

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

The third-year wide receiver is reportedly looking for the Patriots to trade him to another team.
news

Report: Patriots make coaching staff addition

The Patriots continue to round out their coaching staff as the team prepares to open training camp at the end of July.
news

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

The former Patriots kicker calls it a career after 24 seasons in the NFL.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

The Patriots are reportedly bringing back a veteran quarterback who can help mentor the younger faces.
news

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

With the offseason hitting phase two, the Patriots have reportedly rounded out their offensive line depth.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Jaguars Coming to Foxborough, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the difficulties facing the Patriots defense and how they hope to adjust when facing Jacksonville for the last regular-season game at Gillette. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Matthew Slater.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and Jaguars Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Jaguars Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising