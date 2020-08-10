Official website of the New England Patriots

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Aug 10, 2020 at 06:58 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-lamar-miller-ap
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

After reportedly adding tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo earlier in the day, the Patriots closed out Monday with two more reported signings, running back Lamar Miller per his agent Drew Rosenhaus and offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. With these reports and yesterday's trade for Michael Jackson, the roster would be back up to the 80-man limit.

Gauthier was signed off of the Patriots practice squad in December of last season by Jacksonville, and now the Pats get him back after the Jags cut him two days ago. He was with the Patriots throughout training camp in 2019 after being signed as an undrafted free agent. A center, Gauthier gives the Patriots additional depth behind starter David Andrews and rookie seventh-round pick Dustin Woodard.

Miller is coming off a lost season after tearing his ACL in the third week of last year's preseason. That came on the heels of his first Pro Bowl in 2018 after putting up 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Texans. Miller's arrival brings reinforcements to the running back position, as Sony Michel remains on the PUP list.

The Patriots are never shy about overstocking themselves on running backs and the addition of Miller is the best reported signing of the day. They're buying low on a balanced running back who has been productive and could fit a number of ways, while also giving themselves some insurance for a position that is almost always hit with injuries.

