Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

After reportedly adding tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo earlier in the day, the Patriots closed out Monday with two more reported signings, running back Lamar Miller per his agent Drew Rosenhaus and offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. With these reports and yesterday's trade for Michael Jackson, the roster would be back up to the 80-man limit.
Gauthier was signed off of the Patriots practice squad in December of last season by Jacksonville, and now the Pats get him back after the Jags cut him two days ago. He was with the Patriots throughout training camp in 2019 after being signed as an undrafted free agent. A center, Gauthier gives the Patriots additional depth behind starter David Andrews and rookie seventh-round pick Dustin Woodard.
Miller is coming off a lost season after tearing his ACL in the third week of last year's preseason. That came on the heels of his first Pro Bowl in 2018 after putting up 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Texans. Miller's arrival brings reinforcements to the running back position, as Sony Michel remains on the PUP list.
The Patriots are never shy about overstocking themselves on running backs and the addition of Miller is the best reported signing of the day. They're buying low on a balanced running back who has been productive and could fit a number of ways, while also giving themselves some insurance for a position that is almost always hit with injuries.