Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Gauthier was signed off of the Patriots practice squad in December of last season by Jacksonville, and now the Pats get him back after the Jags cut him two days ago. He was with the Patriots throughout training camp in 2019 after being signed as an undrafted free agent. A center, Gauthier gives the Patriots additional depth behind starter David Andrews and rookie seventh-round pick Dustin Woodard.

Miller is coming off a lost season after tearing his ACL in the third week of last year's preseason. That came on the heels of his first Pro Bowl in 2018 after putting up 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Texans. Miller's arrival brings reinforcements to the running back position, as Sony Michel remains on the PUP list.