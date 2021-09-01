Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Sep 01, 2021 at 01:34 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots TE Matt LaCosse (83).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots TE Matt LaCosse (83).

A day after cutting their roster down to the initial 53 players, the Patriots have begun filling out their 16-man practice squad, announcing 12 signings on Wednesday night, with reports of three additional signings.

With relaxed rules from 2020 once again being implemented, it gives teams much more freedom to add veterans to the expanded squad, many of whom can be expected to at least make a roster appearance at some point this season. It's little surprise this year's squad is filled with vets who should contribute at some point.

Younger players like Tashaun Bower, Myles Bryant and Will Sherman can continue to develop and could see an opportunity to get a taste of real NFL game action without worrying about passing through waivers.

Here's the breakdown of the initial 2021 Patriots practice squad with a few more signings to come!

Matt LaCosse, TE: LaCosse was having himself a solid camp before getting hurt in the first joint practice with the Eagles. While his long-term prognosis is unknown, he brings some valuable veteran depth behind Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Devin Asiasi.

Myles Bryant, DB: Bryant also battled injuries this preseason, most recently practicing in a red no-contact jersey prior to his release. He's a versatile option in the secondary, working as both a safety and slot corner throughout his rookie season in 2020 and during 2021's training camp.

Alex Redmond, OL: The veteran has 32 career starts along the offensive line and had a solid training camp with the Patriots. Though the team traded for guard Yasir Durant, Redmond provides another level of interior line security.

Tre Nixon, WR: The rookie 7th-rounder had his training camp derailed due to injuries but started to show up toward the end of camp with an impressive blend of size and quickness. He'll get the chance to develop behind the scenes, learning New England's offense and getting fully healthy.

Bill Murray, DT: The 2020 undrafted rookie is back for his second season with the Patriots practice squad. Murray was one of the few to not get a gameday elevation last season, but continues to develop.

Kristian Wilkerson, WR: Wilkerson had some of the standout plays from training camp, showing promising development after spending most of 2020 on the practice squad. He was elevated for one game in 2020 and could be knocking on the door of a more permanent elevation.

D'Angelo Ross, CB: Ross is back for his third go-round on the practice squad after capping off the 2021 preseason with one of the most impressive games of his career. Ross notched an interception and third-down stop in the game as he secured his chance to return to New England.

Brian Hoyer, QB: With just Mac Jones on the roster at the quarterback position, Hoyer's return to the practice squad isn't all that surprising. Could it be a short stay before he gets elevated to the main roster? The Patriots are getting their ducks in a row but it would still seem like at least one more QB will join the team.

Nick Folk, K: Quinn Nordin made the initial 53-man roster, but veteran Nick Folk is also on his way back to Foxborough. Folk had an excellent year in 2020, hitting two game-winning kicks that earned him Special Teams Player of the Week, he's a good insurance plan behind the rookie.

Tashaun Bower, LB:Bower returns to the practice squad for a third season after making some strides in training camp on the edge. He played in seven games in 2020 after being elevated to the regular roster.

James Ferentz, C: The veteran center was a valuable piece this preseason with both Ted Karras and David Andrews missing practice at various points.

Will Sherman, OL: The 6th-round pick comes back to the team as he looks to develop behind the scenes.

There are also three reported signings that would put the Patriots with just one more open spot.

Jahlani Tavai, LB (reported by Field Yates): A 2019 second-round pick by Matt Patricia with the Lions, Tavai had 69 solo tackles in his first two seasons with the Lions. An aggressive inside linebacker with good size, Tavai provides some experienced depth behind Ja'Whaun Bentley and Harvey Langi.

Ben Mason, FB (reported by Ian Rapoport): The fullback out of Michigan was a fifth-round pick of the Ravens this year, marking the second of their 2021 draft picks to move from Baltimore to New England. One of our fits on the 2021 Patriots big board, Mason's arrival provides depth behind Jakob Johnson and perhaps competition.

Garrett Gilbert, QB (reported by Field Yates): Gilbert is a long-time practice squad veteran quarterback that spent the end of 2014 and the early part of 2015 with the Patriots. He got the first start of his career last year for the Cowboys after working his way up as a backup for the Browns and Panthers. He'll offer a third layer of depth behind Brian Hoyer and Mac Jones.

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

A mid-camp trade reportedly sends the Patriots running back to Los Angeles for two late-round picks.
news

Report: Gilmore reports, starts on PUP

According to two reports from ESPN, Stephon Gilmore was present at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, while the Patriots PUP list was also set.
news

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

The third-year wide receiver is reportedly looking for the Patriots to trade him to another team.
news

Report: Patriots make coaching staff addition

The Patriots continue to round out their coaching staff as the team prepares to open training camp at the end of July.
news

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

The former Patriots kicker calls it a career after 24 seasons in the NFL.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

The Patriots are reportedly bringing back a veteran quarterback who can help mentor the younger faces.
news

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

With the offseason hitting phase two, the Patriots have reportedly rounded out their offensive line depth.
news

Report: Harvey Langi returning to Patriots

A former Patriots undrafted rookie is returning to New England according to his agent.
news

Report: Patriots pick up Isaiah Wynn's fifth-year option

The Patriots will keep Isaiah Wynn for a fifth year according to a report from the NFL Network. 
news

Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

The Patriots cornerback has signed his second-round restricted free agent contract.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Mac Jones takes the reins

Josh McDaniels, Troy Brown, Ivan Fears and more discuss the current makeup of the Patriots roster following cut down day.

Patriots honor community heroes

The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation celebrated individuals who served their community during the pandemic at the 2021 Patriots Premiere.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 9/1: 'He has improved and continues to make progress'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/1: 'The roster building process is far from complete'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

2021 Patriots Premiere: Sights and Sounds

Check out the highlights from the 2021 Patriots Premiere, including Bill Belichick, Matt Judon, and the Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, Lawrence Guy.

Lawrence Guy wins 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Lawrence Guy was presented with the Ron Burton Community Service Award at Tuesday night's Patriots Premiere event to acknowledge his work and dedication to community service.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising