Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Matt LaCosse, TE: LaCosse was having himself a solid camp before getting hurt in the first joint practice with the Eagles. While his long-term prognosis is unknown, he brings some valuable veteran depth behind Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Devin Asiasi.

Myles Bryant, DB: Bryant also battled injuries this preseason, most recently practicing in a red no-contact jersey prior to his release. He's a versatile option in the secondary, working as both a safety and slot corner throughout his rookie season in 2020 and during 2021's training camp.

Alex Redmond, OL: The veteran has 32 career starts along the offensive line and had a solid training camp with the Patriots. Though the team traded for guard Yasir Durant, Redmond provides another level of interior line security.

Tre Nixon, WR: The rookie 7th-rounder had his training camp derailed due to injuries but started to show up toward the end of camp with an impressive blend of size and quickness. He'll get the chance to develop behind the scenes, learning New England's offense and getting fully healthy.

Bill Murray, DT: The 2020 undrafted rookie is back for his second season with the Patriots practice squad. Murray was one of the few to not get a gameday elevation last season, but continues to develop.

Kristian Wilkerson, WR: Wilkerson had some of the standout plays from training camp, showing promising development after spending most of 2020 on the practice squad. He was elevated for one game in 2020 and could be knocking on the door of a more permanent elevation.

D'Angelo Ross, CB: Ross is back for his third go-round on the practice squad after capping off the 2021 preseason with one of the most impressive games of his career. Ross notched an interception and third-down stop in the game as he secured his chance to return to New England.

Brian Hoyer, QB: With just Mac Jones on the roster at the quarterback position, Hoyer's return to the practice squad isn't all that surprising. Could it be a short stay before he gets elevated to the main roster? The Patriots are getting their ducks in a row but it would still seem like at least one more QB will join the team.

Nick Folk, K: Quinn Nordin made the initial 53-man roster, but veteran Nick Folk is also on his way back to Foxborough. Folk had an excellent year in 2020, hitting two game-winning kicks that earned him Special Teams Player of the Week, he's a good insurance plan behind the rookie.

Tashaun Bower, LB:Bower returns to the practice squad for a third season after making some strides in training camp on the edge. He played in seven games in 2020 after being elevated to the regular roster.

James Ferentz, C: The veteran center was a valuable piece this preseason with both Ted Karras and David Andrews missing practice at various points.